Oak Point librarian named Smyth County's Teacher of the Year

Melissa Duncan, librarian at Oak Point Elementary School, has been named Smyth County’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 and will go on to represent the county on a regional level.

Duncan was recently surprised with the announcement at her school and congratulated with balloons and a cake. Attendees at the ceremony included Principal Jennifer Sayers and Assistant Principal Julie Sturgill along with Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carter, Kimberly Williams, director of Elementary Education, Jason Kilbourne, supervisor of Title I and Testing; and Mike Sturgill, director of Middle/High Instruction and Division Testing.

Duncan is also representing Oak Point as its 2023 Teacher of the Year joining those representing the county’s other schools: Atkins Elementary, Dana Tomlinson; Chilhowie Elementary, Diane Frye; Marion Elementary, Crystal Womack; Rich Valley Elementary, Shannon Harris; Saltville Elementary, Amber Pugh; Sugar Grove Elementary, Melissa Lee; Chilhowie Middle, Kaitlyn Phipps; Marion Middle, Leah Neikirk; Northwood Middle, Shelley Waddle; Chilhowie High, Shane Keith; Marion Senior High, Leslie Stickley; Northwood High, Tammy Taylor; Smyth Career and Technology Center, Keith Hagy.

The teachers are usually honored with a luncheon in the summer just prior to the start of the school year.

In other business at the meeting, monthly employee awards were presented for May.

The Silver Apron award was presented to Sharon Griffey, food service worker at Northwood Middle School. “Sharon is sweet, caring, never complains, works hard, and always has a cheery smile” was written in the nomination.

The Extra Mile award was presented to Carol Goodman, bus driver for Northwood Middle School. “Carol is very professional,” the nomination reads. “She keeps an immaculately clean bus, is personable with the students, and is very easy to work with. She always tries to help with extra trips for schools. This year, she has added an aide job during the school day, working with a special needs student. She is great with the student and has just been a tremendous asset to our school!”

The My School Shines award was presented to Atkins Elementary School custodians Eddie Bosley, Kathy Bosley and Kevin Leonard. The award is for cleanliness of the school campus and a special banner is given to the school to display for the month.

Gary Roberts, principal at Atkins Elementary, had praise for the custodians at the meeting. He said they carry on multiple roles during the day with Eddie Bosley working at the animal hospital and Kathy Bosley works at Smyth County Community Hospital. “Without these three people, they’re actually contributing lots more to the community than just what they do in the schools. Without them I couldn’t do it. They tell me what they need and they get it. They do a great job.”

Susan Hoagland, school nurse supervisor at the central office, was presented the Mover of Mountains Award. “Susan hands-down deserves the ‘Mover of Mountains’ award” read the nomination. “She has patiently and calmly led us through the pandemic and all of the craziness that has gone along with it. Susan is always kind and helpful. She works well outside of her scheduled hours and goes beyond all expectations to help anyone who needs her help. She has effectively led our school nurses in navigating every situation. Susan Hoagland was a ‘Mover of Mountains’ before the award even existed.”

The school board will host a reception for retirees at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at Riverfront Restaurant in Chilhowie.