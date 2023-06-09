The Chautauqua Festival is almost here!

Events will kick off Friday, June 16 with the Balloon Glow at Wytheville Community College from 7-9:30 p.m.

Starting Saturday, fans of music and the arts will fill Elizabeth Brown Park to enjoy live concerts and events.

Have you ever wondered, as you sat on the grass beside and enjoyed the curtain of twinkling lights near the stage, why one of our town parks is named “Elizabeth Brown” or who this woman might have been? This Word Nerd did, and I got help from town employees to help me find the answers.

The Barnett Family owned Barnett’s Funeral Home for five decades in the 20th Century. The family was active in the Wytheville community, with family members serving on the town council and making significant contributions to the town.

In December, 1959, D. Lee Barnette Jr., known as “D.L.,” decided to introduce a new social club into the community. After much debate over a proper name, the Soiree Club was born.

Later, in 1966, D.L.’s parents, D. Lee Barnette Sr. and Lucy Ethel Anderson Barnette, donated two acres to the Town of Wytheville. The land was at the back of the Barnette Funeral Home lot on Church Street.

According to town employees, the park was named after Elizabeth Brown, who was a member of the Wytheville Women’s Club. She urged council to clean up and use the space, and when Wayne Sutherland became town manager in 1984, he developed the park and named it after Brown.

Elizabeth Brown Park has hosted the Chautauqua Festival since it started in 1985.

Now you know! Be sure to share this knowledge with family and friends as you enjoy your lemonade and kettle corn while listening to bluegrass or 80s cover bands. For a complete schedule of Chautauqua Festival events, visit https://www.wythe-arts.org/schedule.

Thank you to Mayor Beth Taylor, town employees, and Belinda Stroupe of the Wythe County Historical Society for providing information for this article. If you’d like to learn more about Wytheville’s history, visit the Department of Museums/ Wythe County Historical Society at 115 West Spiller Street. Or contact Belinda Stroupe, director of operations, at 276-228-6061 or belinda.stroupe@wytheville.org.