Crawling around Terrapin Mountain

Terrapin Mountain is a nice lesser known hike in the Central Blue Ridge that has great views and few people. You can do it as a long loop taking a big chunk of the day, or as a moderate out and back with time left over for another short hike or drive on the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway if desired.

Getting there and the hike: Take Interstate 81 North to Exit 150B for US-11N toward US-220 ALT/Troutville. Once on the exit ramp stay in the left lane then take the second exit from the traffic circle ahead for Gateway Xing. After a half mile, turn left onto US-220 ALT S/Cloverdale Rd. Go 6.6 miles, then use the left two lanes to turn left onto US-221 N/US-460 E. Follow this 21 miles then keep right to continue on US-460 E/US-460 BYP E/Dr M.L.K. Jr Bypass. After 2.8 miles take the State Rte 714 exit toward US-221N/VA-122N and turn left onto State Rte 714/E Main St. Go 1/10 mile and turn right onto Independence Blvd, go 1.7 miles, then continue onto VA-122 N/Longwood Ave. Follow this for 13.8 miles and turn left onto dirt State Rte 814. In 9/10 mile the trailhead will be on the right.

From the trailhead begin walking up the gated road past the obvious kiosk. After 1,500 feet you will pass an old road on the left. Keep going straight and almost immediately come to another two-way junction which is signed. Continue straight uphill and know that the trail to the left is a potential return route if you want to do a longer loop instead of the shorter out and back. The sign says it is 3 miles straight ahead to the summit of Terrapin Mountain, though I only measured 2.7 miles.

Almost immediately the trail will fork again. Stay to the left on the steeper trail with yellow blazes, and that has a cairn at its start. This quickly becomes a rocky footpath and begins to get steeper, particularly so for a short stretch beginning at .65 miles. At .85 miles the trail crosses a particularly rocky section and then briefly turns steeply uphill again before turning to the right and side hilling for a distance.

It would appear that certain parts of this trail may be somewhat overgrown in the summer but on a recent early brisk October morning after our first widespread frost it was obvious that the vegetation had already started dying back and was not bad at all.

At about 1.1 miles turn sharp left onto the northeast ridge and resume going uphill towards the summit. The trail begins making a series of switchbacks as it climbs in order to keep the grade more moderate. At 1.3 miles reach a rocky outcrop with a neat 180° view to the North and East. You can see the summit of Apple Orchard Mountain with its big golf ball shaped FAA installation on top, as well as a whole series of peaks reaching all the way to Mount Pleasant on the other side of the James River. In the morning sun the cliffs of Rocky Row are noticeable and Bluff Mountain looks quite impressive.

As you continue trudging uphill, unless you are reasonably fit you may begin to think that Terrapin is an appropriate name for this mountain, as on some of the steeper sections you might feel that you are moving about as fast as a turtle. I don't think that has anything to do with the actual origin of the name though. At around 1.75 miles you will reach a gentler section of the crest - though there will still be some minor downhill and more uphill.

At about 2.4 miles you will pass by some obvious rock outcrops on the right and then there is an unsigned path on the right that leads out to a view. There is, however, a yellow arrow painted on a tree by the path pointing that direction. You can get a great view from the first spot the trail pops out on but if you are extremely careful you can step across a gap onto the second rock for a slightly improved view. This view is quite similar to the first one but because you are considerably higher you can now see across the Great Valley towards Jump Rock and Great North Mountain, as well as some of the peaks on the western front of the Blue Ridge near Buena Vista with pointy Adams Peak being especially conspicuous. You can also see a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway traversing the south slopes of Thunder Ridge.

At 2.5 miles you will reach a junction with the summit bypass of the Terrapin Mountain Trail going to the right. Stay left on the trail to the summit here. This last bit is once again quite steep.

From the 3,506’ summit the main trail continues straight ahead but there is another yellow blazed trail that leads slightly downhill to the left about 150 feet to the southwest. This will bring you to another rocky outcrop with a view in a new direction. Now you are looking South and Southwest and there is a great view of Sharp Top and Flat Top straight ahead as well as of Headforemost, Onion, and Apple Orchard Mountains. To the South is the broad expense of the Piedmont.

After enjoying this great scene, return to the summit and you have a choice. You can backtrack the same way you came from for a 5.4 mile out and back hike or you can continue straight ahead for a 9.5 mile loop.

If you choose the loop, continue following the yellow blazes steeply downhill to the west towards Camping Gap. At 3 miles you will reach a junction with the other end of the summit bypass trail. Stay left here, continuing straight ahead. The section of trail immediately ahead appears to have been very recently brushed so it should be in good shape for some time to come.

At 3.5 miles reach a Forest Service road in the gap. If the road is open this would provide a shorter way to access the top of Terrapin Mountain though you would miss the first viewpoint, and would have to continue downhill a quarter mile behind the summit to reach the second viewpoint. Turn left onto the road and walk about 100 feet before turning left off the road again to continue on the Terrapin Mountain Trail. A sign says it is 3 miles to Reed Creek though you will actually be following alongside Reed Creek far sooner than that. This section of the trail starts out as an old woods road that also appears to have received maintenance recently.

At 3.9 miles the trail makes a sharp U-turn to the left. Sections of this trail become quite flat and easy and make for pleasant walking, albeit a bit rocky in spots . Despite what the earlier sign said you will rockhop across Reed Creek at 5 miles (only 1.5 miles past the sign at the road) and continue to parallel it downstream. This could be a tricky crossing if there has been a lot of rain recently.

While Reed Creek is certainly a pleasant enough small stream, I'm not entirely sure it is rewarding enough to justify a more than twice as long return hike than a simple out-and-back would be. Unless perhaps you are after solitude. Personally though, if you want to increase your scenic rewards for the day I would probably recommend doing the out and back and then driving up to the Blue Ridge Parkway and doing another short hike or two, such as Apple Orchard Mountain, Apple Orchard Falls, Fallingwater Cascades, Sharp Top, or Harkening Hill. Doing one of these after the out and back would make your total mileage for the day no more, if not actually less, than doing the loop.

Be alert at 5.75 miles and make a 90° left turn to continue on the yellow blazed Terrapin Mountain Trail. Do not continue down hill straight ahead. Only about 100 feet after this turn you will cross back over to the north side of Reed Creek and quickly leave it behind. This crossing is wider and easier but it could still be problematic after a lot of wet weather. The trail now begins a long 3.5 mile sidehill journey back to the trail you started out on.

At 7.2 miles there is a tiny narrow rivulet of a waterfall above the trail on the left. This may only be here in wet weather and it cascades perhaps 15 feet down over a huge bulging rock. While not spectacular by any means, under the right conditions it is still worth seeing.

At 9.2 miles you will reach the junction back with your original ascent. Turn right and continue the short distance downhill back to the trailhead.