Becky Buller promises that Friday night’s show in Marion will be unique and fun.

The 10-time International Bluegrass Music Association award winner’s voice lifted as she told of a special reunion that will take place on The Lincoln Theatre’s stage.

One of the band’s renowned alumni will join them for the Marion performance. Professor Dan Boner, director of the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Studies program, played with Buller’s band for five years before he stepped aside to focus on his academic career. This Friday, Boner will rejoin the band for its concert.

Another ETSU alum, Max Etling, will play bass for the show. For the audience, Buller said, it will offer “a unique weekend of music.” Etling and Buller both earned degrees at ETSU and call Minnesota home. While Minnesota may not be as associated with bluegrass and old-time as the Appalachians, Buller said, a vibrant community devoted to the musical forms exists in her home state. She noted that Minnesota is celebrated for its music and has produced performers ranging from Prince to Judy Garland.

For her, Buller owes her introduction to bluegrass to the Butterfield Threshing Bee, an annual event that celebrates antique farm equipment and features activities such as tractor pulls, live music, and, jumping to Buller’s memory – homemade ice cream.

At this threshing bee, Buller’s parents were introduced to bluegrass and were inspired. The couple, both guitarists, fell in love over music during college. Once discovering the sounds of bluegrass and old-time, her dad would go on to learn to play the mandolin.

Eventually, Buller wanted to sing with her parents. Her dad advised her to learn an instrument in addition to the piano, which she had begun studying at age 5. Everyone in a bluegrass band plays an instrument, he told her.

At that time, Buller said, “I feel like the fiddle chose me.”

She was about 9 when she started fiddle lessons that eventually led to her recognition as IBMA’s Fiddler of the Year in 2016 when she also got the best vocalist nod. She is the first woman in the history of the awards to receive the best fiddler recognition, and she is also the first person ever to win in both vocal and instrumental categories.

By the time she was in middle school, Buller was writing songs. A few years later, she learned guitar to help with the songwriting.

Now, the multi-instrumentalist has written songs for three Grammy award-winning albums: Crooked Tree Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (2023); The Travelin’ McCourys (2019); and Laws Of Gravity The Infamous Stringdusters (2018). Entertainers the likes of Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver have also recorded her songs.

Her first Christmas collection, The Perfect Gift, was released during the 2022 holiday season.

This month, Buller will be inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. She is also a nominee for the 2023 SPBGMA Fiddler Performer and Song of Year awards (“Millworker”).

Looking back and now with the eyes of a mother, Buller said, she’s “in awe” and “so grateful” to her parents and their investment in music lessons for her and her brother. At one point, they were driving her to Mankato, the closest city to their home “in the middle of nowhere” for twice weekly lessons and youth orchestra practice. Now, she recognizes that as dry cleaners they were just making ends meet.

Buller couldn’t pinpoint when she knew music would be her professional path. Like the fiddle, she said, “It chose me.”

At 16, she learned of ETSU and its offerings and told her parents she was going there. As a homebody, they doubted her commitment to moving so far away, but Buller persisted. ETSU moved her toward a music career. Today, she said, “I love eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.” She called the region her second hometown.

In 2015, she started her own band. She wasn’t sure about her qualifications for leading a band, but declared, “I’ve never been a quitter.”

For this weekend’s show, Buller promised numerous original songs as well as classic bluegrass and old-time as well as some progressive pieces.

Also joining Buller for the concert will be Wes Lee, the 2001 MerleFest mandolin champion, and Ned Luberecki, the 2018 IBMA Banjo Player of the Year and a favorite bluegrass voice on SiriusXM.

From time to time, Buller also performs with the First Ladies of Bluegrass, an all-female ensemble composed of the first women to win in their respective instrumental categories at the IBMA awards: Alison Brown (banjo), Missy Raines (bass), Sierra Hull (mandolin), and Molly Tuttle (guitar).

Opening for the Becky Buller Band will be Hollow Ground, which has been entertaining in the Tri-Cities region for about a decade. They’ll bring a bluegrass and gospel repertoire.

The evening is supported by The Crooked Road and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Tickets are $20 and $15 for senior citizens and students.

For tickets call 276-783-6092 or visit https://www.thelincoln.org/.

The Lincoln Theatre is in downtown Marion at 117 E Main St.