Titans of the Cage returns to Wytheville

Titan of the Cage will return to the Wytheville Meeting Center on Nov. 12 with its 32nd jam-packed mixed martial arts fight card.

Eight championship belts will be up for grabs, along with 20 hard-hitting MMA bouts on the main card and another 10 expo bouts on the preliminary card.

Preliminary card fights kick off at 4 p.m., with youth and adult competitors squaring off. The main card will get started around 5 p.m.

Ring-Combat Sports of Wytheville once again has several fighters represented on the card.

Pedro Jimenez Vasquez of Ring-Combat Sports will take on Beckley, West Virginia, fighter Dalton Huffstetler. Fellow Ring fighter Luke Kincer will battle Dan Garrett of Murphy, North Carolina, and Chris Spencer, fighter out of RCS, takes on Bland County’s Dylan Hancock.

Dawson Hudgins of RCS will fight Marion’s Ryan Henderson, and James Collins of Ring Combat will take on Roanoke’s Logan Kiernan. Bobby Collins of RCS goes to battle with Shawn Ciafardini of Roanoke, and Cory Brewster of RCS will throw down with. Ryker Powell of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The main event of the evening will be Daniel “Smiley” Wilkins of Lincolnton, North Carolina, taking on Zay Martin of Asheboro, North Carolina, for the TOC lightweight title.

In the co-main event will be Addison Hendry of Elon, North Carolina, facing Emmanuel Simpson of Charlotte, North Carolina, for the TOC bantamweight title.

Other titles will be on the line when April Cline of Princeton, West Virginia, faces Hannah Ross of Staunton, Virginia, for the women’s 14-pound kickboxing belt.

Dustin Garrett of Murphy, North Carolina, battles Delivrance Mpuati of Charlotte, North Carolina, for the vacant featherweight title.

Sarah Flowers of Beckley, West Virginia, will do battle with Hailey Harkey of Hickory, North Carolina, for the women’s featherweight belt, while defending cruiserweight champ, Chris Hamlett of Roanoke puts his title on the line against Roland Mizzel of South Carolina.

Still more titles are up for grabs when welterweight champ Lewis Glover of Georgia puts his belt on the line against Darren Williams of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Austin Cox of Lebanon steps in against Wyatt Joyce of Asheboro, North Carolina, for the vacant middleweight belt.

Still other awesome bouts will be on this stacked main card with Josh Cook of Halifax vs Gavin Thomas of Lincolnton, Josh Hoffman of Lexington, North Carolina, vs. Kendall Morris of Charlotte, Matt Justice of Lebanon vs. Nyzaiah King of Charlotte, Brandon Minor of Elon, North Carolina, vs. Devan Hancock of Wytheville and professional MMA fighter Jesse Wickline of Roanoke will take on Ring-Combat Sports’ Elijah Varney in a submission grappling match.

The featured bout on the “prelims” card will be Remi Jackson of Ring-Combat Sports taking on Hunter Martin of Elite grappling in Lebanon. Also on the prelims will be Montana Smith of RCS vs. Abby Houck of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and Keyton Warden of RCS vs. Philip Barr of RCS.

In junior MMA expo bouts with modified youth rules it will be Raylan Webb of RCS vs Judah Willams of RCS, Bentley Ratcliffe of RCS vs. Colton Crews of Gassaway, West Virginia, Hayden Reed of RCS vs. Sammy Crews of Gassaway, Lilah Wadden of RCS vs. Summer Ratcliffe ofRCS, Jeffrey Reilley of RCS vs. James Garrett of Murphy, North Carolina, and Jackson Webb of RCS vs. Ageo Perez of RCS.

The Wytheville meeting center will provide great comfort for all spectators as all seats will be padded banquet room chairs. There will also be two large projection screens so fans will always have a clear view of the action inside the cage and there will be concessions on site. Please make plans to come out and meet UFC fighter Bryan “Pooh Bear” Battle, who is undefeated in the UFC and undefeated professional MMA fighter “Razor” Robbie Ring will both will be in attendance to meet fans and take pictures.

Doors open at the Meeting Center, 333 Community Blvd, Wytheville, at 3 p.m. and prelim fights start promptly at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.titansofthecage.com , at Ring-Combat Sports (2190 W. Ridge Rd. in Wytheville) or at the door. Please follow Titans of the Cage on Facebook or visit the website to keep up with all the latest MMA action.