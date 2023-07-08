1 Corinthians 14:33 For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints. James 3:16-18 For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.

It amazes me that in the Old Testament, Israel had only one or two prophets operating at one time. Their message managed to get around throughout the entire land and everyone received the same message, even without the media and phones.

Today there is a self-proclaimed prophet in every town and hamlet across the country. When there is but one or two in the nation, it is easy to keep track of what prophecies are made and whether or not they have come to pass, which, by the way, is the proper way to judge a prophet. If his prophecies do not come to pass exactly as predicted, in the manner predicted, and with 100% accuracy, then they are false and so is he/she. The true prophet never had to back up and explain how their prophecy was off by four years.

Jeremiah 14:14 “Then the LORD said unto me, The prophets prophesy lies in my name: I sent them not, neither have I commanded them, neither spake unto them: they prophesy unto you a false vision and divination, and a thing of nought, and the deceit of their heart.”

Why are there so many prophets in the land now? The answer is more than obvious. To cause confusion, doubts, turmoil. The vast number of different prophesies coming forth (on a daily basis?) is enough to cause enough confusion so that any real prophecy is surrounded by so many false ones, making it hard to discern the truth.

We have been told that such activity will abound during the time before the coming of Christ.

Matthew 24:11-12, 24 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold…. For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

As we approach the second coming of Christ, the enemy will unleash every tool of deception that he has available. His anger is great against God but against God he can do nothing. So, he goes after God’s people. Protected by the blood of Jesus and by walking in his word you will be safe.

2 Peter 2:1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. 18 For when they speak great swelling words of vanity, they allure through the lusts of the flesh, through much wantonness, those that were clean escaped from them who live in error. 19 While they promise them liberty, they themselves are the servants of corruption: for of whom a man is overcome, of the same is he brought in bondage. 20 For if after they have escaped the pollutions of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, they are again entangled therein, and overcome, the latter end is worse with them than the beginning. 21 For it had been better for them not to have known the way of righteousness, than, after they have known it, to turn from the holy commandment delivered unto them.

1 John 4:1-3 Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.

The word of God is powerful to the pulling down of strongholds.