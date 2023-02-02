The Marion girls took first in the district meet held at Virginia High, amassing 153 team points. The Bearcat boys took first with 146 team points.

Tazewell finished in second among the girls with 95 team points, followed by Graham with 65. Marion’s boys finished second with 82 points, followed by Graham.

Sawyer Jennings led the Canes boys with a first-place finish and time of 2:15.33 in the 200 yard freestyle event.

Tazewell freshman Maddy Sawyers took first in the girls 200 free, stopping the watch at 2:29.38. Graham’s Emma Miller finished second with a time of 2:45.12. Marion freshman Zoe Sage finished third with a 2:46.43 swim, followed by her teammates Laken Foutz and Madeline Stewart. Foutz clocked in at 2:56.650 and Stewart at 3:02.47.

Ethan Veselik raced to a first in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall at 2:39.25 for the Hurricanes.

Marion junior Kursten Thomas claimed first in the girls 200 IM, clocking in at 2:41.89. Marion freshman Addie Umbarger finished second with a 3:05.30 time, and senior Abby Melvin finished in 3:09.18, good for third.

Graham senior Brady Jones finished first in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking in at 23.42. Dakoda Singleton, a Marion senior, finished second with a time of 24.91. Graham’s Jacob White finished third, clocking in at 26.32, and Zach Bowman took fifth with a 26.73. Aiden Stout, also of Graham, clocked in at 28.36, earning eighth place.

Tazewell swept the first three spots in the girls 50 free. Juniors Isabella Davis and Reagan Harvey took first and second, respectively, and sophomore Kim Nguyen finished in third. Davis clocked in at 26.73, Harvey at 26.80 and Nguyen at 27.74. Freshman Sarah Blevins of Marion turned in a time of 30.20 to claim fourth, while Emma Miller of Graham finished in fifth with a 34.81. Addyson Williams, a Marion freshman, clocked in at 35.89 to earn sixth place.

Dakoda Singleton gave Marion a second-place finish in the boys 100 fly, stopping the watch at 1:03.95.

Addyson Williams of Marion took first in the girls 100 fly, clocking in at 1:46.85. Madeline Stewart finished second with a time of 2:05.95.

In the boys 100-yard freestyle, Graham’s Brady Jones and Zach Bowman went 1 and 2. Jones clocked in at 55.42 and Bowman at 1:00.80. Fellow G-men Aiden Stout and Gabe Riffe took fourth and fifth, respectively. Stout clocked in at 1:05.37, and Riffe at 1:10.53. Marion’s Mason Halsey, a sophomore, took seventh place, finishing in 1:17.49.

Tazewell’s Isabella Davis raced to first in the girls 100 free, clocking in at 57.90. Her teammate Kim Nguyen was hot on her heels, finishing in 59.50. Graham senior Hannah White claimed third, stopping the watch at 1:06.37, while Tazewell junior Reagan Harvey was four tenths of a second back in fourth. Marion freshman Sarah Blevins wrapped up fifth with a time of 1:09.91 and fellow Cane Sofie May finished in seventh, stopping the clock at 1:17.23.

Graham senior Jacob White took second in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 6:14.67. Marion’s Ethan Veselik finished third with a time of 6:31.03.

Marion junior Kursten Thomas raced to first in the girls 500 free, carrying a time of 6:21.49. Maddy Sayers of Tazewell turned in a time of 6:3987, good for second. Graham’s Isabel Douthat finished in third with a 7:17.10 swim.

Sawyer Jennings finished the 100 yard back in second with a 1:05.03 finish. Abby Melvin captured first for the Canes in the girls 100 back, clocking in at 1:23.31. Hannah White of Graham finished second with a 1:24.29 time. Sofie Mayof Marion finished in third, stopping the watch at 1:24.90, and Laken Foutz of Marion touched the wall at 1:31.29, good for fourth.

In the 100-yard breast stroke, Mason Halsey of Marion earned first with a 1:29.21 finish. Graham’s Gabe Riffe took second with a time of 1:49.67.

Aubrey Marrs of Graham was first in the 100 breast, clocking in at 1:35.23. Addie Umbarger of Marion took second, finishing in 1:35.97. Zoe Sage rounded out the all-freshman field, taking third with a time of 1:49.71.

The Marion team of Veselik, Halsey, Singleton and Jennings took second to Virginia High in the 200-yard medley relay, stopping the clock at 2:07.24. The Marion girls team of Melvin, Thomas, Umbarger and Blevins were first in the medley relay, posting a 2:27.94 finish.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Graham’s Bowman, South, White and Jones were first in the boys event, clocking in at 1:45.11. Veselik, Jennings, Halsey and Singleton were third for Marion, finishing in 1:55.87. Tazewell’s team of Harvey, Nguyen, Sawyers and Davis took first in the girls race, clocking in at 1:56.24. Blevins, May, Umbarger and Foutz finished in 2:07.58, earning second for Marion. Graham’s White, Marrs, Miller and Douthat finished in 2:08.41, good for third.

The Tazewell team of Harvey, Nguyen, Sawyers and Davis raced to first in the 400-yard freestyle relay, touching the wall at 4:19.16. Graham’s Douthat, Marrs, Miller and White finished second with a 5:07.28 time. Marion’s Thomas, Foutz, Sage and Melvin took third with a 5:13.06.