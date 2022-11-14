VDOT I-81 alerts in Smyth County

The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers of several projects under way in Smyth County.

Truck climbing lane

A project to add a truck climbing lane to Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 39 is underway. The roadway shoulder will be closed during construction. Drivers are asked to pay close attention to work zone signs.

The project is expected to be complete in May 2024.

Ramp extension

A ramp extension project is taking place on I-81 at exit 54 southbound.

Drivers are urged to be alert to a lane shift along exit 54 southbound, from the on ramp to the rest area at Groseclose. The project will extend the acceleration lane to tie in with the rest area deceleration lane.

The work is expected to be complete this month.

Bridge repairs

Day and nighttime bridge repairs are taking place southbound near mile marker 38. No wide loads over 14 feet will be permitted when the work zone is in place.

Day and nighttime bridge deck repairs southbound are also occurring near mile marker 36 through Nov. 17. Wide loads over 14-feet are prohibited during the bridge work.

Nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound will take place near mile marker 54.