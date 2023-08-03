Fellow Citizens,

News from our First Responders

The Children’s Public Safety Camp held in May by our First Responders was a great success and a lot of fun for the camp participants. Kids from the community spent a week with Wytheville Police and Wytheville Fire and Rescue Departments. Participants got to step into the uniform of first responders and see what it’s like working a shift in emergency services. The Firefighters had a great time in helping the Police Department with the children’s public safety camp. There are a few more events that will include fun activities for children this summer.

From our Fire Chief: Please be aware that this is the month we do our annual fire hose testing so if you see a hose stretched out across a parking lot don’t be alarmed.

Safety Tip: Please remember to grill safely. Don’t use gasoline or diesel fuel to ignite grills or fires. Always keep a fire extinguisher close by!

From the WPD: The Wytheville Police Department joined in on the national #9PMRoutine to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables in the vehicle. Follow the Wytheville Police Department Facebook page for more information.

Bus Services

Tired of driving in crazy, congested traffic. There are a couple of options to travel by bus from our area.

The Virginia Breeze Bus runs a service called the "Highlands Rhythm" bus route which runs northbound (12:10 PM departure) and southbound (7:20 PM departure) through Wytheville one time per day each. The bus drops off in the parking lot of Rural King next to Food Lion. Stops along the route are Bristol, Wytheville, Radford, Christiansburg, Salem, Harrisonburg, Dulles Airport, West Falls Church and ending in D.C. at Union Station. This can be a convenient jumping off point for folks in town to get to larger transportation hubs up north.

The Greyhound Bus System still operates, but doesn't end as conveniently in Wytheville, although you get access to a wider network of cities. They currently go north to exit 86 and drop off at the gas station there. With Greyhound, it's easy to go north to Columbus, OH or south to Charlotte, NC and get on a bus to a different city.

Council Actions

July 10, 2023:

Adopted a resolution authorizing an application to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for funding to be used for the purchase of a Desert Aire unit at the Community Center and a new trash truck.

Reappointed Mr. Dennis Manuel to the Building Code Appeals Board for a five-year term (expires July 26, 2028).

Approved amendments to the Freedom of Information Act Policy.

Consensus of Council to sponsor a 9/11 Commemoration Event

Authorized the Town Manager to execute a contract for temporary legal services.

July 24, 2023:

Presented a resolution to the George Wythe High School Girls Tennis Team recognizing the team for a victorious season.

Approved an additional District III bus route in town and approved the additional funding for the bus service in the amount of $12,480 due in July 2024.

Requested Staff to set up a Meet and Greet session for Mr. James Spraker and Ms. Betsy Trevilian to be considered for appointment to the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum Advisory Board for a five year term (expires July 31, 2028).

Approved increasing the number of members on the Wytheville Tree Advisory Committee from five to seven members.

Held a Closed Meeting pursuant to §2.2-3711(A.)(3.) Discussion regarding the acquisition/disposition of real property use for a public purpose; §2.2-3711(A.)(1.) interview with candidate for the Town Attorney position, and discussion regarding the salaries for appointed employees and the performance of an appointed employee. Council certified the Closed Meeting.

I welcome the opportunity to talk to you regarding your ideas and concerns. I can be reached by phone at (276) 223-3356 or via email at beth.taylor@wytheville.org. Written correspondence may be sent to the Wytheville Municipal Building, 150 E. Monr