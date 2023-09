Talyn Moore doled out 40 assists to go along with 16 digs and six aces as the Rural Retreat Indians beat their Wythe County rivals Fort Chiswell 3-1.

Kendra Irvin notched 13 kills and four aces in the win. Kailey Davidson finished with 29 digs and three aces while Lily Irvin sent down 17 kills and Ginny Hale came up with 12 digs and eight kills for the Indians.