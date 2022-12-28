Seeing will be believing on transparency

We’ll believe it when we see it.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin told CBS 6 News and other Richmond media that he has requested an investigation into the hiring of Austin Lee Edwards.

Now-deceased, Edwards was hired as a trooper and served near Richmond for almost a year. After his stretch with the Virginia State Police, Edwards took a job as a Washington County deputy, where he served for less than a month before officials say he drove to California, killed a family and burned their home, driving off with a teenaged girl he’d “catfished” online. During a subsequent chase by and shootout with California police, Edwards reportedly turned his service weapon on himself.

In the aftermath, it came to light that several years before he was hired by the Virginia State Police, Edwards had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Bristol after threatening himself and his father. An Abingdon Police report from 2016 detailed that Edwards was taken to a local hospital for treatment of self-inflicted knife wounds on an emergency custody order and was transferred to a Bristol facility on a temporary detention order. At the committal hearing, Edwards self-admitted.

The Virginia State Police blamed missing the violent episode, which left bite marks on the father, according to the police report, on “human error.”

Youngkin seems to have already accepted that conclusion, saying he believed Edwards’ hiring involved human error while calling for a probe.

“Once the investigation is completed, there will be full transparency,” the Richmond news station quoted Youngkin as saying.

Again, we’ll believe it when we see it.

Just a day before that press conference with Richmond media, a reporter from the Smyth County News & Messenger reached out to Youngkin’s staff, specifically asking about the Edwards affair but received no response.

This isn’t an issue of sour grapes because the governor is willing to talk with Richmond and Los Angeles reporters and not small newspaper reporters in Southwest Virginia. We’re used to statewide officials only being able to find the vast swath of land south and west of Roanoke every four years – when they’re beggaring for votes.

The Edwards saga is national, perhaps even international news. But for us, it’s local.

People in Southwest Virginia deserve to be kept in the loop by the powers that be, full stop. We shouldn’t have to rely on the admittedly excellent reporting being done by our colleagues in Richmond and Los Angeles. We deserve a governor who understands that Southwest Virginian voters are a big part of the reason he occupies the executive mansion.

We hope the governor is serious about full transparency.

He should start by explaining in full detail how someone who was not legally allowed to buy a firearm was given several by police agencies in Virginia.

But we’ll believe when we see it.