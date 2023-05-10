Farm dogs can be an invaluable part of a farmer’s operation, and these hard-working canines are once again being recognized in American Farm Bureau Federation’s Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest.

Farmers are invited to submit nominations for Farm Dog of the Year.

Desired attributes for the winning dog include helpfulness to farmers and their families, playfulness and obedience. Nominations for the contest include photos, written responses to questions and optional video clips. Eligibility guidelines and other contest details can be viewed at fb.org/land/fdoty. Applications will close July 14.

Farm dog owners also must be Farm Bureau members to enter the competition. Learn how to become a Virginia Farm Bureau member at vafb.com/membership-at-work/membership.

The contest is sponsored by Purina, and the grand prize winner will receive a year’s worth of Purina dog food and $5,000, and will be recognized at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in January 2024. Up to three regional runners-up will receive $1,000 and Purina products.

The public will be invited to vote online in the People’s Choice Pup portion of the competition, with the winner receiving $1,000. Winning dogs will be announced at the AFBF convention.

Sandy Riepe, a farmer in Charlotte County, said working dogs serve an important role in helping with daily farm tasks while also bringing much-needed fun and lightheartedness to the farm. Her dog Dasher, a border collie who helped herd cattle and mentored her younger border collie, was a finalist in the 2021 Farm Dog of the Year competition. She said highlighting his skills and participating in the AFBF contest “was so much fun to be a part of.

“Dasher has such a strong work ethic,” said Riepe, a Charlotte County Farm Bureau member. “Life on the cattle farm is perfect for him.”