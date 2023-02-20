With four players hitting double figure scoring, third-seeded Bland County ousted Galax from the 49th MED boys basketball tournament by scoring a 66-53 win over the sixth-seeded Maroon Tide on Feb. 13.

With the win, the Bears set a new single season record for wins as they improved to 16-6, one more than the 2019-20 group that finished 15-10. Their 8-4 MED mark during the regular season also set a record for district wins, two more than that same group that went 6-4.

Chance James hit for 14 points to go along with six steals to lead Bland County. He was followed by David Boone with 11 points off the bench. Brady Thompson and Jake Pauley tossed in 10 points each and added eight and seven rebounds, respectively. Nate Nolley barely missed twin figures with nine points and he and Eli Watters each dished four assists.

Galax, whose season ended at 4-19, had Josh Jeminson lead all scorers with 16 markers. Teammate Evan Noel added 15 points and Adam Dillon nine.

The opening stanza was a three-point battle as the two teams combined for seven trifectas. Galax led for most of the period and held a 13-10 edge following a triple by Noel at the 3:09 mark of the stanza. Bland County got back-to-back triples from Nolley and Pauley during the final two minutes to hold a 16-13 lead heading to the second chapter.

Pauley put back a Thompson miss 18 seconds into the second quarter as the Bears led 18-13 but the Maroon Tide rallied back to go on top 21-20 on a Noel three at the 4:42 mark of the first half. A bucket by Hunter Mankins had Galax in front 23-20 moments later but the Bears answered with a basket by Thompson on an assist from Boone and a three-point play by Eli Watters to lead 25-23 at the 2:13 mark.

Galax knotted it up 25-25 on a hoop just inside the arc by Noel but Boone treyed for the Bears and Watters added a layup to push Bland County into the halftime break in front 30-25.

Bland County would never trail again as consecutive treys by Boone and Nolley followed by a foul line jumper from James extended the Bears’ lead to 38-29 with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter. The Bears would go on to edge the Maroon Tide 11-10 in the chapter to lead 41-35 to begin the fourth quarter.

A Landon Smith jumper and a hoop by Pauley off a Watters feed had the Bears up 45-35 a minute into the session. Galax kept hanging around and drew to with six points on a Jeminson layin at the 5:38 mark but would get no closer. The Bears hit 12 of 16 free throws in the period as the Bland County outshot their guests 25-18 to pull away. Bland County would grab its largest lead on a layup by Thompson that made it 60-44 with 2:10 to play.

In other first round games, seventh-seeded Giles was upended by second-seeded Auburn 73-41 and number four Grayson County rolled past fifth-seeded Fort Chiswell 51-35. With its win over Galax, Bland County met Auburn in the semifinals last Wednesday and Grayson County traveled to top seed George Wythe.

Eagles claim 88-55 semifinal win over Bland County

Second-seeded Auburn poured in 11 trifectas and claimed an 88-55 win over third-seed Bland County in the semifinal round of the tourney last Wednesday night. The win by the Eagles snapped the Bears’ four-game winning streak.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 20-5 for the season and earned a fourth meeting with top-seeded George Wythe in the championship final last Saturday. The Maroons (21-2) upended fifth-seeded Grayson County 74-50 in the other semifinal. Bland County (16-7) and Grayson County (7-14) met Saturday in the third-place game to determine regional seeding.

Against the Bears, Auburn’s Samuel Duncan drained five triples and led the Eagles in scoring with 23 points. Reserves Michael Wilson and Jaxon Warren added 17 and 14 points, respectively. Drew Royal and Coahan Gordon nearly cracked twin digits with nine points apiece.

Bland County found itself down quickly as Auburn soared to a 21-9 first quarter advantage as Duncan arced two treys and finished the period with 14 points. The Eagles canned three treys in the second stanza and got seven markers by Wilson to blast the Bears 26-15 en route to a 47-24 lead.

Duncan added two more treys during the third quarter as Auburn nipped the Bears 20-19 before drawing further away during the fourth chapter, outscoring the Bears 21-12 to win going away as Wilson had seven points and Warren six.

Leading the way offensively for Bland County was Chance James with 13 points. Nate Nolley was right behind with 11 points. James had three assists while Tyler Boone had three steals. Jake Pauley and Landon Smith secured four rebounds each.

The Bears fired up 18 three-point tries in the game, running their season total to 534 to set a new single season team record. The old record of 533 was set during the 2011-12 campaign.

Grayson County holds Bland County to season low in third-place game

After beating Grayson County twice during the regular season, there was no third-time charm in the third-place game of the tourney as the Blue Devils upset third-seeded Bland County 52-32 last Saturday. The 32 points for the Bears represented a season low.

With the win, the fourth-seed Blue Devils (8-14) were scheduled to travel to Parry McCluer, the second seed from the Pioneer District, in quarterfinal Region 1C action last night. Bland County (16-8) hit the road to neighboring Giles County to square off opposite Pioneer District winner Narrows.

Bland County and Grayson County played to a 20-20 halftime tie before the Bland County offense soured during the third chapter. The Blue Devils outscored the Bears 12-3, opening a 32-23 lead heading to the fourth quarter. Grayson County held on despite hitting just six-of-14 free throws down the stretch. Behind 10 points from Eli Gillespie, Grayson County buried the Bears 20-9 to pull away.

Gillespie led all scorers as he bucketed 19 points for the Blue Devils. Teammate Mack Goad hit for 14 points and Maverick Goad tallied eight.

For the Bears, which shot a frigid 11-for-45 from the floor for just 24 percent accuracy, Chance James was the lone double figure scorer with 13 points. He was followed by Nate Nolley and David Boone with six points each. Brady Thompson led on the boards with nine rebounds.

James had two steals in the game as he pushed his season total to 100, breaking the Bland County single season record. The previous record belonged to Darryl Clark with 99 during the 2011-12 season.

Auburn disposes of Bland County in tournament first round

Ryland Rorrer poured in 20 points and got ample scoring help from Carli Christian with 14 points and Morgan Mundy with 12 markers as fourth-seeded Auburn was 53-24 victors over fifth-seeded Bland County in the first round of the MED girls’ hoops tournament on Feb. 13.

Two other first round games saw second-seeded Fort Chiswell claim a 64-30 win over seventh-seeded Giles and third-seeded Galax upend six-seeded Grayson County 48-21. Auburn’s win over Bland County pushed the Eagles (11-12) into the semifinals to face top-seeded George Wythe with Fort Chiswell and Galax meeting at Fort Chiswell.

A season that began with huge expectations came to a disappointing end for the Bears as Jason Lambert’s club finished with a record of eight wins and 14 losses. The Bears’ top scorer against Auburn was Danielle Sanders with eight points. She also had 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. Madelyn Rasnake arced a pair of threes for six points and Lexi Sandlin had five steals.

The game was never in doubt as Auburn broke on top 14-5 after one period on the strength of seven points from Mundy. The teams played to a 12-12 standoff during the second quarter as the Eagles hit five of nine free throws and led at halftime 26-17. Behind nine points from Rorrer in the third period, Auburn rolled past the Bears 18-5, extending the lead to 44-22 beginning the fourth period that Auburn also owned by a 9-2 tally.