On September 7, Bland County High School juniors and seniors got the opportunity to tour Hitachi Energy, Inc.’s local facility and learn more about careers in engineering and design, project management, production, and more.

The excursion was more than just a field trip. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership is working with area employers to host Mount Rogers Connect, an initiative that will broaden career horizons for hundreds of high school students in Bland, Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties and the City of Galax.

Mount Rogers Connect is designed to show students the variety of employment opportunities available to them in their own backyard. “We want to counter the perception that people have to leave the area after graduation in order to find a well-paying job,” explains Rebecca Fisher, Talent Solutions Manager for MMRP.

The program is beneficial to schools in addition to students. MRRP absorbs the responsibility of planning industrial tours and site visits by leveraging its existing connections with regional businesses, freeing up educators to focus on the classroom. Mount Rogers Connect also supports workforce development; students who identify a career path in high school get a headstart on developing the skills needed to excel in their industry of choice.

Mount Rogers Connect plans are underway for the fall semester, with some of the area’s largest employers slated to participate in tours. Students will also hear from leadership about the types of roles offered by each company.

“The future of the regional economy is held with today’s youth. I applaud our region’s employers for opening their doors to students and providing opportunities to explore potential careers,” remarks Nichole Hair, Executive Director of MRRP.