3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $284,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $284,900

Take a look at this well-maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home situated on over 5 acres of land. This beauty has had a lot of work done recently by the sellers and is ready for new owners. New roof, windows, heat pump and kitchen appliances have all been added within the last few years. Inside you will find an inviting living area open to the eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors, lots of natural light, granite countertops, two bedrooms, and a nicely done 2nd bathroom that is handicap accessible. A large den area is located on the second level and is perfect for entertaining guests. The master suite is also located on this level and has a private master bath and a huge walk-in closet.Two propane gas log fireplace inserts provide coziness and back-up heat sources. 2-car garage, basement, and a walk-out deck to the swimming pool area. A manufactured home with its own heat pump that would be perfect for a rental or in-law suite is also included, as well as an additional lot with road frontage!

