As students return to school on Aug. 8, drivers going through multiple school zones could receive some tough lessons about speeding.

Monday evening, Sheriff Chip Shuler, Schools Superintendent Dennis Carter, and Saltville Police Chief Eric Puckett distributed a joint news release regarding new photo speed enforcement zones.

In a message to members of the media, Shuler said, “Our goal is to make our schools and their surroundings as safe as possible for our students and faculties.”

In the release, the trio cited speed studies done at Atkins, Chilhowie and Saltville elementary schools and Chilhowie Middle and High schools – the sites of the new photo enforcement zones. Over five days during school hours, the studies revealed more than 2,500 speeders exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph or more.

Anyone who goes through the specified school zones at those speeds, once an initial warning period ends, will receive a citation in the mail.

The county began publicly exploring photo speed enforcement in school zones in 2022 when officials were approached by Blue Line Solutions, a Tennessee company.

In December 2021, Blue Line Solutions (BLS) did a five-day study of the county’s school zones. At Atkins Elementary, which sits alongside U.S. 11, nearly 60% of the drivers who passed the school in the morning hours of 7:30-10 a.m. were speeding.

Reviewing those reports in March 2022, Shuler said, “The number of vehicles passing through them was amazing, and then the number of those vehicles speeding was even more shocking. I am always concerned about the safety of our children and will look at any resource to keep them safe whether that be inside or outside of our schools. After seeing these speed studies (conducted only during days and times the school speed signs were flashing), I cannot ignore the potential danger.”

Mark Hutchinson, founder and CEO of BLS, explained to county officials how his company can set up speed enforcement cameras at no cost to the county. BLS will monitor the cameras that photograph the license plates of speeders, and then bill the drivers, collect the money and mail the county a check every month.

Hutchinson, a former police officer, started the company in 2010. In 2022, he estimated the county will take in between $150,000 and $160,000 a month.

The Smyth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance allowing photo speed enforcement in March 2022, eventually going on to the adopt the law.

According to Monday’s news release, at each school zone, a series of signs will be put up, including the speed limit, a flashing warning sign, and one indicating photo-enforcement.

“Cameras will identify any vehicles traveling over the approved speed limit. Anyone in the designated school zone driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail,” said the release.

A 30-day warning period will begin Aug. 8. According to the release, during that period, violators will receive a warning that carries no fire.

Enforcement will begin Sept. 8.

The civil citations will not go against a person’s driver’s license like it would if an officer stopped and ticketed the driver. A driver’s insurance also won’t be notified, said the release.

According to information presented in 2022, an officer with the sheriff’s department must validate and approve each citation. The officer will see four photos of each vehicle to verify that the registration matches the car in question. The company provides the information so the process is said to only take a couple of seconds for each citation.

The company makes money by charging a $15 processing fee for each citation that is included in the fine.

The addition of such cameras is possible following the Virginia General Assembly’s 2021 adoption of a law that allows cameras in school and construction zones.