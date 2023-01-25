WCC seeking service award nominees

Wytheville Community College is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Service Awards Program. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 10.

This program, which consists of a teaching award and a service award, was established in 1990 by Nathaniel W. Pendleton Jr. and his family in memory of his father, Nathaniel W. Pendleton Sr., who was a Wytheville construction company executive and member of the House of Delegates. He was instrumental in passing legislation in 1962 that established Wytheville Community College and provided its operating funds. He died in 1968.

Recipients of the Distinguished Teaching and the Distinguished Service Awards receive a plaque and a monetary award. The program is intended to recognize excellence in teaching and to acknowledge outstanding service to the college. Any full‑ or part‑time WCC faculty member is eligible for the Teaching Award, and the recipient will also receive a special fund to be used for personal academic enhancement. The Service Award may be conferred upon any current or past employee of WCC, local board or foundation board member, alumnus or friend of WCC.

Award descriptions and nomination forms for the Distinguished Teaching and Distinguished Service Awards may be accessed at the college’s website: www.wcc.vccs.edu/distinguished-service-awards-program.

Completed nomination forms must be received by Feb. 10. Forms may be returned by mail to the WCC Foundation Office, 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382 (postmarked on or before Feb. 10) or forms may be submitted via email to foundation@wcc.vccs.edu. Questions should be directed to the Foundation Office at 276-223-4771.