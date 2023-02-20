The Warrior girls took fourth as a team at the weekends region D indoor track championships at Roanoke College.

Chilhowie’s boys finished in fifth at the event. Marion runners picked up a pair of seventh-place finishes at this weekend’s regional 1D/2D combined meet held at Roanoke.

The Marion boys 4x200 relay team took first, setting a pace of 1:40.73. The Chilhowie boys and girls 4x400 relay teams took home golds. The boys finished in 4:04.04 and the girls in 4:38.83.

Chilhowie sophomore Jake Russell took second in the long jump (18 feet, 6.25 inches).

Domenico Bruzzo-Morello of Marion finished third in the 1600 meter run, clocking in at 4:56.87.

Marion’s Ruby Hoerter finished third in the 3200 meter run, clocking in at 13.21.

Chilhowie’s Tess Somervell finished third in the 1000-meter run, at 3:24.28.

In 1000-meter run, Sophomore Lucas Hubble of Chilhowie finished third in the 1000 meter run with a time of 2:54.85.