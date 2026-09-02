Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Sep 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ vC68 w@F?D96== @? $6AE] hj y2D6 (62G6C 2?5 z2E9J #6A2DD @? $6AE] `_j #2J (2=E6CD[ yC] @? $6AE] ``j 2?5 s2G:5 {6DE6C @? $6AE] `b]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ qFDE6C 2?5 q2C32C2 w@F?D96== @? $6AE] fj q@33J 2?5 |2C46==2 %2J=@C @? $6AE] ``]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring kAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “|@D6Di %96 qFC?:?8 qFD9” E2<6? 7C@> tI@5FD bi`\`d] !688J (9:E6 H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C]k^AmkAm%96C6 H:== 36 ?@ u:CDE $F?52J {F?49 @? $6AE] e]k^AmkAm%96C6 H:== 36 2 r2C $9@H !=2??:?8 |66E:?8 @? (65?6D52J[ $6AE] h 2E cib_ A]>] %96 akDFAm?5k^DFAm p??F2= r2C $9@H uF?5C2:D6C :D D6E 7@C $2EFC52J[ $6AE] ae 7C@> `` 2]>] – b A]>]k^Am kAmq:3=6 $EF5J :D 6249 %F6D52J 2E hicd 2]>] r9@:C AC24E:46 :D 6249 (65?6D52J 2E e A]>]k^AmkAm%96 |E] !=62D2?E &?:E65 (@>6? :? u2:E9 >6E @? %9FCD52J ?:89E[ pF8] af] y62? r@@< H2D :? 492C86 @7 @FC AC@8C2>]k^Am kAm%96 &](]u] H:== 36 >2<:?8 D@FA @? $6AE] `_ 2?5 282:? @? ~4E] h]k^AmkAm(6 925 2 ?:46 DFCAC:D6 2E 49FC49 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8] q:== 2?5 #:E2 s:I@? 7C@> $@FE9 r2C@=:?6 DE@AA65 3J 7@C 2 G:D:E] xE H2D D@ 8@@5 E@ D66 E96> 282:?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx H2D G:D:E:?8 |:DDJ @? uC:52J >@C?:?8]k^AmkAmx 9@A6 6G6CJ@?6 H:== 92G6 2 92AAJ 2?5 D276 {23@C s2J H66<6?5]k^AmkAm}2E:@?2= vC2?5A2C6?ED s2J :D $F?52J[ $6AE] `b]k^Am kAm(6 92G6 366? 92G:?8 ?:46 H62E96C[ 3FE :E :D DFAA@D65 E@ 36 6IEC6>6=J 9@E @? %F6D52J[ (65?6D52J 2?5 %9FCD52J] (6 925 D6G6C2= 3:8 7@8D :? pF8FDE] x 9@A6 H6 5@?’E 92G6 E92E >F49 D?@H]k^Am kAm%96 ekDFAmE9k^DFAm 2??F2= h^`` q:8 (2=<6C {@@<@FE %@H6C r=:>3 H:== 36 96=5 $2EFC52J[ $6AE] `a 7C@> `` 2]>] – c A]>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm#xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"i (92E 5@ J@F 42== 2 H@>2? H9@ 3FC?D 96C 3:==Dnk^Am kAmpi q6C?256EE6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm“}@E9:?8 4@@<D J@FC 8@@D6 >@C6 BF:4<=J E92? 2 3@:=:?8 E6>A6C]”k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“w6 H:== 7665 9:D 7=@4< =:<6 2 D96A96C5] w6 H:== 42CCJ E96 =2>3D :? 9:D 2C>D[ 9@=5:?8 E96> 4=@D6 E@ 9:D 962CE] w6 H:== 86?E=J =625 E96 >@E96C D966A H:E9 E96:C J@F?8]” xD2:29 c_i``]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm#xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm"i w@H 5:5 E96 8C:KK=J 42E49 E96 7:D9nk^AmkAmpi (:E9 9:D “362C” 92?5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie.