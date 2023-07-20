The NCAA Division II Membership Committee has approved Emory & Henry College for advancement to year three of provisional membership. The announcement was made following the completion of annual reporting by E&H and deliberation by the membership committee. College officials learned of the news on Thursday morning during a conference call with the NCAA.

"This is a significant step as Emory & Henry continues to build upon its excellence in athletics," said Dr. John W. Wells, President of the College. "We are proud of our student-athletes and our athletics staff and are grateful for the loyalty of our supporters. We look forward to the continued competition within the South Atlantic Conference and the work with the NCAA Division II personnel."

Emory & Henry continues to see historic enrollment both in first-year deposits and as an institution overall last year. The College is investing in this success with the renovation of Carriger Hall as the home of the enhanced School of Business, the renovation of Wiley-Jackson (MaWa) Residence Hall, the construction of apartment-style housing as well as the recent groundbreaking for the Food City Sports Complex which will house lacrosse, soccer and track & field.

"We are extremely pleased that the NCAA has approved our advancement to provisional year three," said Dr. Anne Crutchfield, Vice President for Athletics. "While there is still much work to be done as we continue the realignment process, Emory & Henry has inspected every facet of its athletic program to ensure the best student-athlete experience possible and the best future for the College as a whole. We are looking forward to the next step in this process and our continued growth as a member of the SAC."

The upcoming academic year will be the final of three years of provisional status in the College's reclassification from NCAA Division III to Division II. This year, Emory & Henry will also take a step forward in its South Atlantic Conference membership as it is now eligible for SAC Tournament play in all sports in addition to conference awards.

"This is great news for Emory & Henry to move forward with year three of provisional status with the NCAA," commented South Atlantic Conference commissioner Patrick Britz. "Dr. Wells and Dr. Crutchfield have done a tremendous job leading the institution through the process. Emory & Henry has been a great addition to the SAC and a valued member and we are excited for the future of the institution as they move toward full NCAA membership."

With continued satisfactory progress in the 2023-24 academic year, Emory & Henry will be considered for full NCAA Division II membership beginning in the fall of 2024 which includes eligibility for NCAA Championship events.

Emory & Henry will welcome its student-athletes back to campus in the coming weeks with fall competition set to begin the weekend of Thursday, August 31. The Wasps' first football game will be on Saturday, September 2 at Concord University.