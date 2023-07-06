When we think about attending college, we often imagine a recent high school graduate. Indeed, high school graduates in the WCC service area of Bland, Wythe, Smyth, Grayson and Carroll counties and the City of Galax are fortunate to have communities that provide promise programs to cover the cost of tuition for them to attend WCC.

But what about the high percentage of residents who graduated from high school more than a couple of years ago but have not attended college? Or, those who have earned some college credit, but have not completed a degree or earned a certificate?

According to a report from Lightcast, a provider of workforce intelligence data, there were approximately 96 million adults in the U.S. in 2021 with a high school degree, but no completed higher education degree. Locally, according to data from the US Census Bureau (American Community Survey, 2011-2015) 38% of WCC service area residents age 18 and older have a high school degree, but no college credits. Another 21% have some college, but have not earned a college degree. What opportunities and benefits are there for those individuals if they are interested in earning a post-secondary degree or other credential through college?

A recent report from Lightcast notes that “a rapidly evolving labor market requires workers to develop new skills to get ahead.” According to the Lightcast report, adults who return to higher education see a significant increase in average annual salary compared to those who do not go back to school, and also have greater upward mobility.

For those considering the benefits of furthering their education, there are options. These options include both traditional college credit courses, and shorter-term workforce programs that lead to industry-recognized certifications. Worker shortages, exacerbated in part by the pandemic, have elevated short-term training programs to the forefront. According to a report from the Lumina Foundation, workers in need of new skills, and their potential employers, don’t necessarily have two years, let alone four, to pursue college degrees. What is needed are industry-recognized credentials, certifications that qualify employees for in-demand and high paying jobs. “Employers, educators, and policymakers now see short-term credentialing programs not as a temporary fix, but as a durable tool to boost educational attainment, employment, and economic growth.” (Lumina Foundation)

Shorter programs are an attractive option for many, according to the Lumina report, with about one in five American adults now holding a short-term credential. And the trend is growing. From 2010 to 2018, the number of postsecondary certificates awarded by public colleges has increased by 30%.

What we see today, from many employers and students, are stackable credentials and an integration of college credit and shorter-term workforce credentials into a pathway for career and economic mobility. Today’s choice is not an “either/or, but both/and” opportunity, where students can often take advantage of opportunities to get credit for prior learning.

The aforementioned Lightcast report concludes that “. . . education provides a reliable and profitable return on investment – even for those already in the workforce.” The benefits are not confined to the individual, noting that “Their prosperity creates a compounding effect that benefits not just the learner, but also their family, the community around them, their school, and their region at large. . . . Education is an instrumental tool and investment individuals can use to advance their careers and build their own prosperity – no matter their age.”

For many adults, just as with the tuition promise programs for those currently graduating high school, financial assistance is available through Virginia’s FastForward program.

Whether you are a recent high school graduate, have a GED, have some college credits but no completed degree or credential earned, or someone who is currently in the workforce, there are opportunities at WCC for you to explore and pursue.

As noted above, there are different pathways to furthering your education, and definite benefits for you, and your family. If you are interested in learning more about opportunities available at WCC, please contact either WCC admissions at (276) 223-4701 (https://www.wcc.vccs.edu/admissions), or Workforce Development Office at (276) 223-4717 (wfd@wcc.vccs.edu).