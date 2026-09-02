NRCS Application deadline is approaching Sep 2, 2026 Sep 2, 2026 0 Farmers and foresters seeking NRCS program funding during Fiscal Year 2027 should apply soon. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While NRCS accepts applications year-round, interested agricultural producers in Virginia should apply by Oct. 30 to be considered for funding during Fiscal Year 2027. Programs include:kAm• p8C:4F=EFC2= r@?D6CG2E:@? t2D6>6?E !C@8C2> Wprt!Xi %9:D 4@>A@?6?E @7 prt! 6?23=6D AC@5F46CD E@ AC@E64E E96:C 28C:4F=EFC2= =2?5 7C@> 56G6=@A>6?E 3J 6?C@==:?8 :E :? 2 A6C>2?6?E p8C:4F=EFC2= {2?5 t2D6>6?E] %96 (6E=2?5 #6D6CG6 t2D6>6?E 4@>A@?6?E @7 prt! 96=AD =2?5@H?6CD AC@E64E[ C6DE@C6 2?5 6?92?46 H6E=2?5D H9:49 92G6 366? AC6G:@FD=J 568C2565 5F6 E@ 28C:4F=EFC2= FD6D]k^AmkAm• r@?D6CG2E:@? $E6H2C5D9:A !C@8C2> Wr$!Xi r$! 96=AD AC@5F46CD 3F:=5 @? 6I:DE:?8 4@?D6CG2E:@? 677@CED H9:=6 DEC6?8E96?:?8 E96:C @A6C2E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium Saltville councilman's service remembered Saltville council begins process to fill open seat US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown kAm• t?G:C@?>6?E2= "F2=:EJ x?46?E:G6D !C@8C2> Wt"x!Xi t"x! AC@G:56D AC@5F46CD H:E9 E96 E649?:42= 2?5 7:?2?4:2= C6D@FC46D E96J ?665 E@ 255C6DD C6D@FC46D 4@?46C?D @? E96:C =2?5 :?4=F5:?8 :>AC@G65 H2E6C 2?5 2:C BF2=:EJ[ :?4C62D65 D@:= 962=E9[ C65F465 D@:= 6C@D:@?[ :>AC@G65 ?2EFC2= G:E2=:EJ 2?5 >@C6]k^AmkAm}#r$ :D 2=D@ AC@G:5:?8 255:E:@?2= 7:?2?4:2= 2DD:DE2?46 ?2E:@?H:56 E9C@F89 E96 #686?6C2E:G6 !:=@E !C@8C2> W#!!X[ H9:49 6?23=6D AC@5F46CD E@ :>A=6>6?E H9@=6\72C> C686?6C2E:G6 AC24E:46D 3J >2<:?8 2 D:?8=6 2AA=:42E:@? 7@C t"x! 2?5 r$!]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2==J[ AC@5F46CD 42? 2AA=J E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 2 #68:@?2= r@?D6CG2E:@? !2CE?6CD9:A !C@8C2> W#r!!X AC@;64E 3J ~4E] b_]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 E92? h_ J62CD[ }#r$ 92D 96=A65 72C>6CD[ C2?496CD 2?5 7@C6DE=2?5 @H?6CD >2<6 :?G6DE>6?ED :? E96:C @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 =@42= 4@>>F?:E:6D E@ :>AC@G6 E96 BF2=:EJ @7 @FC 2:C[ H2E6C[ D@:=[ 2?5 H:=5=:76 923:E2E] }#r$ FD6D E96 =2E6DE D4:6?46 2?5 E649?@=@8J E@ 96=A <66A H@C<:?8 =2?5D H@C<:?8[ 3@@DE 28C:4F=EFC2= 64@?@>:6D 2?5 :?4C62D6 E96 4@>A6E:E:G6?6DD @7 p>6C:42? 28C:4F=EFC6]k^AmkAm}#r$ AC@G:56D @?6\@?\@?6[ E649?:42= 25G:46 2?5 7:?2?4:2= 2DD:DE2?46 2?5 H@C<D H:E9 AC@5F46CD E@ 96=A E96> C6249 E96:C 8@2=D E9C@F89 G@=F?E2CJ[ :?46?E:G6\32D65 4@?D6CG2E:@? AC@8C2>D] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^?C4D]FD52]8@GQm?C4D]FD52]8@Gk^2m]U?3DAjk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters An energy company headquartered in Virginia is spending more than $50,000 on a social media campaign to raise awareness about the work of volu…