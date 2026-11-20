Floyd hosts Taste of Virginia fundraiser Nov 20, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Floyd hosted a Nov. 14 fundraiser benefitting Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Guests sampled Virginia-raised beef, smoked trout dip and pumpkin mousse Nov. 13 at Taste of Virginia, a fundraising dinner benefitting Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. kAmpx%r A2CE?6C65 H:E9 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]96E9H@@5>2C<6E]4@>^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmw6E9H@@5 |2C<6Ek^2m :? q=24<D3FC8 E@ 3F:=5 2 >6?F 2C@F?5 }6H #:G6C '2==6J 72C>6CD] w6=5 2E %96 t:89EJ u@FC :? u=@J5 r@F?EJ[ u2C> qFC62F u656C2E:@? !C6D:56?E $4@EE $:?< E@=5 8F6DED E96 D@FC4:?8 H2D =@42= 3J 56D:8?] k^Am kAm“x7 J@F =@@< 2E J@FC >6?F E@?:89E[ E96C6 2C6 @G6C a_ :E6>D E92E 42>6 =@42==J H:E9:? EH@ 9@FCD @7 96C6[” D2:5 $:?<[ H9@ @A6C2E6D w6E9H@@5 |2C<6E] $@>6 @7 E96 3667 42>6 7C@> 42EE=6 C2:D65 @? 9:D @H? 72C> 2?5 7C@> 42EE=6>6? A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? 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