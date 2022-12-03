Christmas trees, spaghetti help build community in Sugar Grove

Last year, Farmhouse Market customers had a special request that Kristy Waller couldn’t meet. The retail store-eatery co-owner and farmer didn’t dismiss those requests, she turned them into a vision that this year is helping meet community needs.

As the Christmas season approached, Waller fielded numerous questions from local customers and others visiting Sugar Grove about where they could buy live Christmas trees. With the community in the middle of multiple tree farms, Waller understood why folks could expect to buy one nearby. However, she also knew that “these farms are wholesale only and not for retail customers.” Still, as this season approached, Waller acknowledged that 2022 has been quite busy and the market couldn’t manage a tree lot, but she didn’t want to give up the vision. Then, she had an idea.

“We collaborate a lot throughout the year with our local Sugar Grove Fire Department and community fundraisers. They have been wonderful supporters of the market, and many are dear friends and are like family to our family.”

The idea took shape. The market is on Sugar Grove Highway. Its parking lot could host the trees with the volunteer firefighters manning it. Sales would serve as a fire department fundraiser.

It was a “win-win for them and win-win for the market as it drew customers inside for food and goods as well.”

The market partnered with Pates Tree Farm in Troutdale to buy the trees. “Pates employees have been very loyal customers of the market over the last four years and we’ve formed a special friendship with them as well. The more we can support one another, the stronger we are as a community. Both the fire department and Pates have been blessings to our family and market,” explained Waller.

As of Sunday evening, Waller reported that the fire department raised more than $900 with only five trees and a few wreaths remaining.

SGVFD Chief Carl Keyes was helping staff the lot Sunday.

Keyes, a Sugar Grove native, is not a newcomer to the department. He’s been chief 20 years or so and then guesstimated that he’s been with the volunteer agency for 39 years or so. The years are hard to calculate because his dad was among the residents who founded the department and, according to Keyes, he started accompanying his dad when he was still in diapers.

As long as the department stays a volunteer operation, Keyes doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

For the first-responders, fundraisers mean a great deal. “They help keep us going,” said the chief, who noted that the SGVFD had to borrow money to buy turnout gear and to get a new truck.

However, he said, the community supports them. A letter drive just yielded the best results ever, he said, bringing in $8,000.

“This little community means a lot,” Keyes said.

Sunday, while the firefighters were at work outside, the market was open and selling baked spaghetti meals to benefit Aiden Buckingham, a Rural Retreat High School student and football player. The fundraiser was to help Aiden’s family pay for travel and medical expenses.

Earlier this month, an MRI revealed that Aiden had a brain tumor. He underwent surgery at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Waller noted that Aiden’s mom, Sarah, grew up in Sugar Grove and her parents still live in the community along with other family members. “Sarah’s family too has been a Godsend for our family personally, multiple times, and for the market and our farm. They are near and dear to us.”

Kelly Ellis Woods, a longtime friend of Sarah and a Sugar Grove resident, wanted to organize a benefit meal.

“When Kelly reached out to us, of course, we also supported a benefit. Sarah and her family have always given back to so many causes. It was our turn to help them,” said Waller.

On Sunday, Waller said they served more than 100 plates of baked spaghetti and raised more than $1,700.

“This Sugar Grove community has pulled together so many times in just the 16+ years that we have lived here,” said Waller. “And every time it’s truly amazing at what a small community can do. The trials and sometimes tragedies make us stronger each time. We are extremely blessed and humbled to be a part of our Sugar Grove community.”

She reflected, “Life and success is not measured by what we have or material things. Life is counting our blessings, not taking things for granted, helping others, giving back to those in need, lifting others up. Living through God every day with Love. This is life. This is success. We all have struggles but if we give back to others, God will always bless us in return. This weekend has truly been rewarding. Our hearts are full in Sugar Grove.”

Next up for Sugar Grove is its Christmas parade tomorrow, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.