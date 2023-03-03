As it has since 2015, the Smyth County Republican Party is opting to use a convenient method for its members as they choose candidates to run for local offices in this fall’s general election.

On Monday, Adam Tolbert, the party’s committee chairman, said the local GOP will again use a party canvass, also known as a “firehouse primary.”

True to its name, the canvass will take place at the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department.

In the 2023 general election, all of the county’s constitutional offices — clerk of the circuit court, commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue — and four seats on the board of supervisors — the North Fork, Park, Atkins, and Rye Valley districts — will need to be filled.

The deadline for candidates to pre-file for the Republican nomination is nearing.

According to Monday’s news release, those candidates must pre-file by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, by contacting Jeff Hutton, candidacy filing coordinator, at 143 Cemetery Street, Marion. Candidates may call Hutton at 276-783-4309.

Additionally, candidates must complete an official candidate filing form and pay a filing fee. Those fees are $200 for a countywide office and $50 for a board of supervisors’ seat.

Only the names of individuals who pre-file and are determined to be qualified will be printed on the ballots used at the party canvass, the release said. No write-in votes will be counted.

The release also said that if only one candidate properly files and is found to be qualified for an individual office, then such candidate shall be declared the Republican nominee and that particular office will not be on the ballot at the party canvass. A notice will be issued on March 15 indicating if the canvass or portions of the canvass will be canceled due to any nominations not being contested.

The party will then hold its canvass, also described as a party run primary election, on Saturday, May 6, at the Adwolfe fire department, 104 Thomas Bridge Road in Marion, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registered voters of Smyth County may appear at any time during the hours of the canvass and offer to vote. Each voter must present a form of government-issued photo ID and sign a pledge of support for Republican candidates.

Tolbert said the party canvass is “very convenient for interested voters as they just show up, vote, and leave.”

Prior to 2015, Tolbert noted that the party used mass meetings that “require a much more formal program and organization before voting takes place.”

The complete call for the party canvass and candidate filing form can be viewed and downloaded from www.smythgop.org.