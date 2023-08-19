The semi-annual Wee-Cycle It Children’s Consignment Sale will be held on Aug. 23-26 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon.

Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday (two extended shopping hours) and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Select items will be 25% off on Friday and half-price on Saturday all day (items with “discount – yes” below the price will be discounted both days).

The event is co-sponsored by the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

The Fall/Winter event marks the 25th sale and is bigger than ever with over 300 consignors registered to sell almost 60,000 items ranging from newborn to teen clothing, shoes, nursery and children’s furniture, outdoor play toys, sports equipment, baby equipment, maternity clothing and items, books, videos and much more. If it is for children, it can probably be found at Wee-Cycle It!

All proceeds from the event benefit Woodland Hills Christian Church missions’ team of 12 local, regional and global outreach teams. Additionally, unsold clothing that consignors donate directly benefits the local community, going to Faith in Action’s New Life Thrift Shop.

Wee accepts cash and cards with debit preferred. Check payments are no longer accepted.

Another way Wee helps the community is to accept donated items for the No Child Left Unfed Backpack Program. Accepted items include: 16 or 18 oz. jars of peanut butter, juice boxes and granola or cereal bars, and pudding cups. These items go to over 100 local school children every week to help supplement their food supplies over the weekend. Wee will have an area set up to accept these donations.