Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of the last American troops from South Vietnam. As Americans prepare to commemorate the service and sacrifices of its Vietnam War veterans, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) is calling on Virginians with personal connections to the Vietnam War to share their stories for a new exhibition.

Virginia and the Vietnam War is a temporary exhibition that will invite guests to immerse themselves in the choices, perspectives, and experiences of Virginians during the Vietnam War era. The exhibition will explore the long-term impacts of the war on Virginia’s people, politics, and culture and facilitate a greater understanding of this tumultuous time in American history.

Virginia and the Vietnam War will open to the public on Nov. 23, 2024, and remain on view through April 27, 2025.

Although the Vietnam War ended with the fall of Saigon in 1975, many Virginians felt disconnected from the war for decades. Virginians were divided over America’s participation in the war, and even today no agreed upon narrative of the conflict exists.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture aims to restore Virginians’ connection with this pivotal moment in history while honoring those who felt the impact of the war long after it ended. The VMHC is seeking individuals to interview for inclusion in the exhibition and welcomes any Virginian who experienced the war — veterans, pro- and anti-war activists, Vietnamese American refugees, military family members – to participate. The more breadth and depth represented in these stories, the more authentic the telling of this history will be. The recorded interviews and transcriptions will be added to the VMHC’s oral history collection, which is available to students, scholars, and the general public.

Individuals interested in participating can learn more at VirginiaHistory.org/VAVietnam.