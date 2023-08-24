Coming off the best ever season for Bland County Bears varsity volleyball, fifth-year coach Hunter Romano and his talented group of girls are hungry for more as the 2023 season got underway Tuesday at home versus Rural Retreat.

Last year’s club finished with a 17-7 record, advancing into regional competition where it eventually dropped an 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 decision to Eastern Montgomery in the quarterfinals. MED foe Auburn would go on to win its fourth straight Class 1 state title as it upended Rappahannock in the state final.

“Our biggest strength heading into the season is experience, stated Romano. “We return nine players from the 2022 team, five of which are seniors. I’m expecting strong leadership and competitiveness from this group. They battled, had a great season, and had some huge wins over high caliber teams.”

Romano must first replace McKenzie Tindall, who has graduated and taken her talents to Bluefield University. She was a four-year player that finished her career as the all-time leader in digs, aces, and kills. Her 1,117 career digs is a record that may never be topped. Tindall was named the team’s player of the year by the Bland County Messenger and was selected All-MED first team and Region 1C second team.

Others to graduate were Bridgette Potter and Amy Meadows. Potter played a defensive role at libero and Meadows saw very little action after being sidelined with a preseason injury.

Romano welcomes back seniors Chloe Dillow, Ashlyn Clemons, Jayla Morgan, Brooke Taylor, and Keri Wynegar to the team as well as junior Sierra Trail, and sophomores Kendall Worley, Tinley Worley, and Addison Myers. His roster of 11 is rounded out by juniors Ella Miller and Keri Potter. Dillow, Clemons, and Trail were named second-team All-MED last season.

Romano made special note of the talent that Dillow, Clemons, Morgan, Trail, and the Worley twins will bring to the table this season.

“Dillow [518 assists last year]returns for her fourth season and third year at the key offensive position of setter,” he said. “She is one of the most competitive, motivated, and level-headed players I have ever coached. Clemons [479 digs]will be our libero for the third straight season. She is simply a natural athlete with extreme quickness for that position. Morgan is also a three-year player that has good serving and defensive skills. She and Clemons have played two winters playing club volleyball all over southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee.”

Trail, a three-year starter, is primarily a middle blocker and Romano sees how she could be dominant in the front court. Sophomore Kendall Worley is a talented attacker and server that has developed good defensive skills over the offseason. Sister Tinley Worley is very versatile and is expected to be an impact on both sides of the ball.

“Giles and Auburn as always are tough teams to beat,” Romano said when asked about the MED. “I look for them to be right up top again. The MED is one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state. Top to bottom, any team can win on any given night and we will probably see a lot of that as the season goes along.”

In summary, the Bears are strongly looking to build on last year’s success. The plan is to play much faster and put together a more effective offense to battle the high caliber opponents. Straight set 2-0 wins in the Tazewell Jamboree over Tazewell, Council, and Grundy this past Saturday was the last warmup to the season.

“All of our girls seem ready to work hard this fall and come out of the gate fighting to win every match,” Romano stated. “We have the tools to win a lot of matches this year and make a deep run in the postseason.”

2023 BC Bears varsity volleyball

Date Opponent H/A

Aug. 22 Rural Retreat Home

Aug. 29 Graham Away

Aug. 31 Fort Chiswell Home

Sept. 5 Grayson County Away

Sept. 7 Auburn Away

Sept. 12 George Wythe Home

Sept. 13 Graham Home

Sept. 14 Galax Home

Sept. 18 Narrows Away

Sept. 19 Giles Away

Sept. 21 Narrows Home

Sept. 25 East Mont Away

Sept. 26 Fort Chiswell Away

Sept. 28 Grayson County Home

Oct. 2 Rural Retreat Away

Oct. 3 Auburn Home

Oct. 5 George Wythe Away

Oct. 9 East Mont Home

Oct. 10 Galax Away

Oct. 12 Giles Away