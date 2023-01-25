Marion sweeps home swim meet

The Hurricane swimmers claimed victory at home on Tuesday, with the girls piling up 107 points and the boys 76

Chilhowie finished second in boys and girls. The Warrior girls had 49 points and the boys 68. Patrick Henry’s boys finished in third with 21 points and the Rebel girls tied with Union for third with 24 points.

The Marion team of Ethan Veselik, Mason Halsey, Dakoda Singleton and Sawyer Jennings finished first in the 200-yard medley relay, posting a 2:05.48 finish. Chilhowie’s Mathew Poston, Garret Overbay, Mason Adams and Holden Howard captured second, finishing in 2:27.26. The Hurricane girls team, comprised of Abby Melvin, Addie Umbager, Kursten Thomas and Sarah Blevins, took first, too, finishing in 2:28.22. Chilhowie’s team of Emma Catron, Peyton Milbratz, Sunni Martin and Caragan Heath took second with a time of 3:11.65.

In the 200-yard freestyle event, Sawyer Jennings of Marion finished first with a time of 2:17.11. Brady Hurd of Patrick Henry was second, stopping the clock at 2:32.69. Hunter Dennison of Chilhowie wrapped up third with a 2:49.42 swim. Patrick Henry’s Katie Dick finished first in the 200 free girls’ race, clocking in at 2:43.25. Just behind, in second, was Marion’s Zoe Sage, clocking in at 2:46.32. Laken Foutz finished in third, stopping the clock at 2:56.55, while Madeline Stewart took fourth for Marion, finishing in 3:06.05. Bailey Blevins of Chilhowie was fifth, clocking in at 3:06.89.

Ethan Veselik was the fastest in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall at 2:37.26. Chilhowie’s Jamisen Powers finished second with a time of 3:29.26. Kursten Thomas and Addie Umbarger gave Marion first and second, respectively, in the 200 IM, finishing with times of 2:37.21 and 3:06.08. Lily Tuell of Chilhowie finished third, clocking in at 3:13.18.

In the 50 free, Dakoda Singleton took first, racing to a time of 25.43 Patrick Henry’s Hunter Wright wound up in second with a time of 26.94. Chilhowie’s Mason Adams took third, clocking in at 28.70. Garret Overbay finished in fifth at 35.97, and Lock Dolinger, also of Chilhowie turned in a time of 37.02, good for seventh. Collin Spencer of Chilhowie finished in 34.75.

PH’s Cameron Boothe won the girls’ 50 free, posting a 28.24 finish. Marion’s Sofie May finished in 33.53 to earn third, and her teammate Addyson Williams finished in fourth with a time of 35.94. Sunni Martin of Chilhowie finished sixth with a time of 38.58. Patrick Henry’s Lotte Gendel took eighth, clocking in at 44.25. Peyton Milbratz of Chilhowie was 12th with a time of 58.60.

Dakoda Singleton took first in the 100 butterfly with a 1:03.24 swim, while fellow Marion swimmer Madeline Stewart was first in the girls’ race, clocking in at 1:56.05.

Rebel swimmer Hunter Wright led the 100 free, finishing in 1:01.70. His teammate, Brady Hurd, finished third with a 1:06.54 swim. Mathew Poston and Hunter Dennison, both of Chilhowie, finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Poston clocked in at 106.60 and Dennison at 1:11.49. Mason Halsey of Marion was sixth, posting a time of 1:16.47. Jamisen Powers of Chilhowie finished in 1:20.55, earning eighth and Holden Howard, also of Chilhowie was ninth with a time of 1:22.78. Lock Dolinger of Chilhowie finished in 1:29.92 to take 11th place.

Katie Dick of Patrick Henry finished second in the 100 free among the girls, clocking in at 1:12.68. Abby Melvin of Marion grabbed third with a time of 1:14.24. Marion’s Zoe Sage was fifth, finishing in 1:16.56, and Addyson Williams finished seventh for the Canes at 1:23.30. Annabelle Finney of Patrick Henry finished in 1:25.52 to take eighth, and Chilhowie’s Lindsey Donnelly claimed ninth with a 1:31.18 race. Rebel racer Lotte Gendel finished in 12th, stopping the clock at 1:46.07, while Chilhowie’s Bailey Blevins earned 14th with a 2:05.53 finish.

Sawyer Jennings of Marion nabbed first with a 6:19.88 in the 500 free. Mason Adams of Chilhowie finished in 7:07.75 to take second.

In the girls’ 500 free, Kursten Thomas of Marion earned first with a time of 6:16.10, while Cameron Boothe of Patrick Henry finished in 6:46.44, claiming second. Chilhowie’s Lily Tuell and Sunni Martin were third and fourth, respectively, clocking in at 7:54.59 and 8:27.71.

The Marion team of Ethan Veselik, Mason Halsey, Sawyer Jennings and Dakoda Singleton were first in the 200 free relay, finishing at 1:55.61. Chilhowie’s Hunter Dennison, Jamisen Powers, Lock Dolinger and Garret Overbay finished second with a time of 2:15.77.

Marion’s girls finished first and second in the 200 free relay. Laken Foutz, Sofie May, Abby Melvin and Sarah Blevins turned in a time of 2:10.36, and Zoe Sage, Addie Umbarger, Madeline Stewart and Adyson Williams finished in 2:27.85. Chilhowie’s team of Bailey Blevins, Caragan Heath, Lily Tuel and Sunni Martin clocked in at 2:29.99, claiming third.

Ethan Veselik of Marion won the 100 backstroke with a 1:12.95 finish. Chilhowie’s Holden Howard took second with a time of 1:42.44.

The Lady Canes took the top three spots in the 100 back, with Laken Foutz finishing in 1:39.27, Abby Melvin at 1:52.40 ad Sofie May at 2:00.22.

Mason Halsey of Marion finished second in the 100 breast, clocking in at 1:27.38. Garret Overbay of Chilhowie was third with a time of 1:38.27. Addie Umbarger finished second in the girls 100, clocking in at 1:36.88. Peyton Milbratz of Chilhowie finished in 2:12.29 to earn third.

In the boys’ 400 freestyle relay, Chilhowie’s Mason Adams, Jamisen Powers, Mathew Poston and Hunter Dennison finished first, clocking in at 4:55.91. The Marion girls team of Kursten Thomas, Laken Foutz, Sofie May and Zoe Sage finished first, posting a 5:30.44 time. Chilhowie’s Lily Tuell, Bailey Blevins, Lindsey Donnelly and Emma Catron were second, finishing in 5:55.61.