The 2023 Appalachian Amateur, played Aug. 12 and 13 at Fincastle in Bluefield Virginia, was won by a local boy.

Daniel Goode, a George Wythe grad and current Radford University golfer, took first in the 50-year-old tournament, besting Holden, West Virginia’s Davey Jude by one stroke.

Goode was five strokes under par, shooting a 135 over two rounds. Jude and Goode tied in round one, each carding a 66. Tyler Hillyer of Roanoke led after the first round with a 63, but shot a 74 in the second round to finish in third place over all.

In route to the victory, Goode scored five birdies over the course of play and was on par 16 times.

Goode’s younger brother, David Goode, also turned in an overwhelming performance at the Bluefield course, claiming fifth with a one-under par performance, shooting a 39, just one stroke back from Abingdon’s Garland Green. Goode, still in high school, at George Wythe, has started the season on fire as a sophomore, earning medalist honors at the Bank of Marion Invitational.

The younger Goode finished with five birdies and 15 pars, double bogeying once, on the 16th hole.

Green, who finished in third this year has been a fixture on the course for nearly two decades, earning a championship in 2008, 2009, 2020, 2011, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The Appalachian Amateur, which began in 1970, has consistently fielded a who’s who in the golf world.

Other local golfers participating in the prestigious tournament were Ben Campbell of Rural Retreat. Campbell is a physical education teacher at George Wythe. He shot a 148, tying for 19th place with Matthew Carney of Barboursville, West Virginia.

Rocky Gap’s Chaz Cole finished 15-above par, shooting a 155, tied for 31st with four other golfers.

Eli Watters of Rocky Gap finished in 50th place, carding a 181.