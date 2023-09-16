Professional caregivers, including health care providers, social workers and others, seem to have deep wells of strength and compassion for others, but can also experience burnout and fatigue.

“Caring for Ourselves While Caring for Others: Minimizing Burnout and Replenishing Empathy” is the topic of an upcoming virtual talk in the Resilience Presentation Series of the East Tennessee State University/Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. The talk will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. via Zoom (registration link: tinyurl.com/2bnmz786).

In this session, educator and resilience coach Nikita Gupta will help caregivers, service providers, educators and helpers reflect on burnout and compassion fatigue and how these manifest in the body and nervous system. She will share body-based strategies for restoration and daily replenishment of empathy that caregivers can use to help themselves as they meet the needs of others.

Gupta is a recognized leader in healing and resilience transformation. As a public health professional and facilitator, her work is rooted in practices of collective empowerment and social healing for individuals and service organizations. She is the founder of the innovative GRIT Coaching Program at the University of California-Los Angeles, where she served students, staff and faculty for over 10 years.

ETSU regularly recruits experts in their fields to address the university community.

Previous talks in the Strong BRAIN Institute Resilience Presentation Series may be accessed through the SBI YouTube channel.

For more information, email sbi@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423- 439-8346.