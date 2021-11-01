 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $55,000

3 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $55,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $55,000

Great opportunity for a starter home, investment property, or recreational property! Jefferson National Forest lies less than a half mile in your back yard. Enjoy the mountain views and great fishing opportunities at Rural Retreat fishing lake and Hale Lake on Comers rock. Iron Mountain Horse Camp is just down the road, as well as many other recreational activities. The property has its own well and septic and ample level land for whatever use you desire. Call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics