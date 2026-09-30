Marion topples Southern Gap Sep 30, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@? E@AA=6D $@FE96C? v2Ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmpF3C6J *2C36C D=2>>65 5@H? ad <:==D :? |2C:@?’D E:89E ah\af[ ad\a`[ a`\ad[ ad\`f $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E G:4E@CJ @G6C E96 $@FE96C? v2A t28=6D]k^AmkAm*2C36C 925 ?:?6 5:8D 2?5 EH@ 246D E@@ 7@C E96 $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D]k^Am kAm|24:6 w2?D96H Wcb 2DD:DED[ D6G6? 5:8D[ EH@ <:==DX[ w2==6 #:492C5D@? W`a D6CG:46 A@:?ED[ 6:89E <:==DX[ p=6I:D pE<:?D W`_ <:==DX 2?5 $25:6 p>@D WE9C66 <:==D[ EH@ 3=@4<D[ EH@ 246DX >256 >2;@C 4@?EC:3FE:@?D 7@C |2C:@? 2D H6==]k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Flock camera debate continues in Marion Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens Rain, wind, and resilience: Hokies rally to win messy game at Boston College Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 Pribula, Flores and Courtney lead Virginia football in blowout win over Delaware kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(2CC:@CD H:? @G6C }@CE9H@@5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|255:6 (:==:2>D H2==@A65 `e <:==D[ 9FDE=65 96C H2J E@ aa 5:8D 2?5 2=D@ D6CG65 7@FC 246D 2D E96 r9:=9@H:6 (2CC:@CD ?@E4965 2 ad\`f[ ad\ab[ ab\ad[ ad\`h w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E G:4E@CJ @G6C }@CE9H@@5]k^Am kAm#J=66 w:== W`f <:==DX[ z6?=6J w:== Wc` 2DD:DED[ `a 5:8DX[ #:=J?? r@A6=2?5 Wac 5:8D[ E9C66 246DX[ w2:=6J $9@CEE Wa_ 5:8DX 2?5 z:?D=6J $966ED W`c 5:8DX 2=D@ 4@?EC:3FE65 E@ 2 32=2?465 2EE24<]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m#636=D D9FE @FE r2GDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|:2 ~H6?D 925 2 ah\2DD:DE[ a_\5:8[ EH@\246 DE2E =:?6 2D E96 !2EC:4< w6?CJ #636=D C64@C565 2 ad\`g[ ad\``[ ad\`b w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E G:4E@CJ @G6C (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ C:G2= w@=DE@?]k^Am kAmpDAJ? w2C?6C Wac 5:8DX[ tC:? $@FE9 W`d <:==DX[ p?5:6 q@@?6 W`_ <:==DX[ pFEF> !2C<D W`g 5:8D[ D6G6? <:==DX[ z:?D=6J r@F?ED W`b 5:8D[ D:I <:==DX 2?5 t>>2 w2CC:D W`_ 5:8D[ 7@FC <:==D[ EH@ 246DX AC@5F465 7@C !w E@@]k^AmkAmq2:=66 $:?8=6E@? 925 D6G6? <:==D 2?5 D:I 3=@4<D 7@C w@=DE@?[ H9:=6 {F4J w@H2C5 AC@G:565 `e 5:8D :? E96 =@DD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c…