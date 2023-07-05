A 5K Fun Run was held June 17 in Marion to raise money for the Alvin Crowder Kiwanis Scholarship. The event, which began and ended at Marion Baptist Church’s parking lot, is expected to become an annual endeavor.

Marvin Leslie welcomed the runners and walkers with the following introduction: “The Kiwanis Club of Marion is hosting today’s event in memory of the late Alvin Crowder, who epitomized service to children and youth in our community. Kiwanis projects include college scholarships; nutritious food packs for take-home by school kids on weekends; Christmas gifts for Head Start children; safety lessons for kids; and creative writing awards. Kiwanis thanks all of you and our business sponsors for participating in this event.”

Leslie continued, “Alvin Crowder was a prominent educator, community volunteer, and caring friend to many people and groups in Marion and Smyth County. His service in Kiwanis was the ‘gold standard’ for civic involvement and community volunteerism.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.