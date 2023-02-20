Union’s boys and Tazewell’s girls won team titles on Friday at the VHSL Region 1D/2D track and field championships at Roanoke College in Salem.
Union’s boys scored 60 points to edge Patrick Henry and Wise County Central, which each scored 54 points. Tazewell’s girls cruised by runner-up Grundy, 112-56, in the team standings.
Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell (1,600, 4:43.78 and 3,200, 10:26.64), Wise County Central’s Luke Collie (500, 1:12.36 and 300, 38.13) and J.I. Burton’s Brayden Dutton (55, 6.81 and long jump, 18-9 ¼) were double winners on the boys side.
On the girls side, Abigail Rhudy (1,000, 3:17.42; 500, 1:26.27 and 300, 43.67) was a triple-winner as Tazewell triumphed. Cassidy Hammonds of Lee High won the 55 hurdles (9.16 seconds) and the long jump (16-8 ½).