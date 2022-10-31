Bulldogs best Pioneers

Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13

Sophomore signal-caller Carter Creasy completed 20-of-39 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs dominated in taking a non-district victory.

Cassius Harris (seven catches, 129 yards, two touchdowns), Logan McDonald (six catches, 101 yards), Braxton Dowdy (three catches, 65 yards) and Tyler Gillespie (two catches, 43 yards, one TD) were the top receivers for the Bulldogs.

Creasy added 55 rushing yards, Ayvree Zeigler gained 56 yards with a touchdown and Gavin Duty returned an interception 65 yards to paydirt in the fourth quarter in a game that was all Tazewell, all the time.

Holston hammers Indians

The two-time defending VHSL Region 1D champion Holston Cavaliers will be a factor in the postseason once again after taking a 20-10 win over Rural Retreat.

Noah Tweed, Hayden Sinclair and Luke Greene scored touchdowns as the dudes from Damascus won a Hogoheegee District road game on Friday night and all but assured themselves of a Region 1D playoff berth.

Tweed threw for 105 yards and rushed for 104 more.

Of course, Holston (6-3, 3-1) still has to beat archrival Chilhowie (0-9, 0-4) next week.

“This was a big win for us, because of the playoff points that were involved,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “We played sloppy at times, but made enough plays to win. Both teams fought hard for four quarters. I’m proud of our kids for finding a way to win.”

Ely Blevins (89 yards) and Gatlin Hight (84 yards) were the top rushers for Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat (4-4, 3-2) and Lebanon (5-4, 2-2) meet next week in another game with playoff implications.