The Singing Cookes and the Cooke Brothers will appear in concert in Chilhowie on Thursday, Feb. 23.

They’ll be joined by special guest Steve Warren for the 7 p.m. event.

The Singing Cookes began their musical journey in 1962. According to the group’s website, “Hubert, who had been a Virginia coal miner for 16 years, decided to leave his job and start working for the Lord. Hubert had been reared around music all his life — namely bluegrass. He was once even in a bluegrass group called The Ramblin Mountain Boys. His wife Jeanette had always been in church. She was the daughter of Rev. Gordon Freeman, so she would often attend revivals with her father to help him out by playing the guitar and singing. With the ending of Hubert’s coal mining, a couple of guitars, and the start of something new, The Singing Cookes were formed….”

Over the years, the couple’s three sons — James, Ronny, and Donny — joined the musical ministry.

The group earned national attention with their release of “He Rows Me over the Tide.”

Their chart-climbing success continued with hits like “Moses,” which reached the number-three spot on the Southern Gospel Charts. A later project hit number one on the Gospel Voice Distributors Top Sales Chart.

After some time, Hubert and Jeanette’s sons decided to go out on their own, and they formed The Cooke Brothers.

The two groups now frequently travel and perform together across the country.

The Chilhowie concert, which will be held in the Chilhowie High School auditorium, will be emceed by Bobby Lynn.

A freewill offering will be taken.

For more information, call 423-914-8380.