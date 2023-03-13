An Ivanhoe man with prior drug convictions is facing new charges after police said they found him with methamphetamine in a school parking lot.

Jordan Patrick Kelly, 27, was arrested on March 10 by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacturing/etc. drugs or possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs on school property, trespassing on school property, driving suspended, and possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs-second offense.

Chief Deputy Anthony Cline said Sheffey Elementary School’s resource officer found Kelly asleep in his car before school started.

He said the officer searched Kelly, who had already waived his Fourth Amendment rights while on probation, and found a box in his pocket containing meth. Cline said the officer also found a scale, and Kelly’s car was towed.

According to court records, Kelly has felony drug convictions in Wythe and Montgomery counties. His criminal history also includes charges of driving on a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, misdemeanor eluding police and failing to appear in court.

Self-employed, Kelly was arraigned on Monday and given a court-appointed attorney.

His preliminary hearing’s been set for May 4 in Wythe County General District Court.

Kelly is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

“States he has a little girl that he sees on weekend,” a magistrate wrote during Kelly’s bail hearing. “Very cooperative and polite.”