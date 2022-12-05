4-H service project benefits Bland Ministry Center

Bland County 4-H members put their words in action by completing a service project to benefit a local food pantry. Each month members recite the 4-H pledge during their in-school club meeting. One of the stanza lines states that they “pledge their hands to larger service,” which reminds us to lend a helping hand to others. This service could be to neighbors, family, or even strangers in our community, country, or world.

Bland County 4-H tries to implement that benevolent spirit throughout the year with service projects that youth and volunteers can become involved with. Some of the projects include face painting, trash pick-up, food drives, clothing collection, and collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.

Recently, 4-H clubs donated stuffing mix, green beans, and other canned goods to Bland Ministry Center. A contest was held to encourage members to donate to this worthy cause. Kaylee Dice, sixth grade, donated the most with a total of 27 items. She received a 4-H shirt for her contribution. The club collecting the most was Mrs. Neal’s fifth grade with 53 items. Class members will receive a party for their efforts. Bland County High School clubs also participated in the service project. A total of 109 stuffing mixes and 244 canned goods were donated by both schools.

Each member who donated will receive 4-H All Star points. The elementary school had 31 and the high school had 13 members to participate. Thank you to all the families who donated items that will be used for the Christmas boxes distributed by Bland Ministry Center.

Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent