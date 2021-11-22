Nice home in a great location. Ready to to move in. Just remodeled with new windows, new floors and new paint. Large deck with mountain views. Covered patio under deck. Oversized 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $175,000
Updated
A 17-year-old male is facing charges following a Thursday evening fight at Wytheville’s Sonic Drive In. No one was injured in the incident.
Tazewell, Va. – A 14-year-old Tazewell girl is missing and her family and law enforcement is asking for help in locating her.
Following more than 20 months of negotiations, an entity charged with improving Smyth County’s health has agreed to sell its remaining share of the community hospital to Ballad Health for nearly $34 million.
Wytheville police are investigating a Tuesday morning UTV theft at Hilltop Cycle.
Updated
Following a brief business period and four closed sessions Thursday evening, Town Manager Kayla Cox announced she has resigned from her positi…
Updated
Floyd County musician admitted in Circuit Court Tuesday that he engaged in a “consensual” sexual relationship with a minor in 2019 and was sen…
Updated
Janet Ruth Keith, known as “Maw Keith” by those who are close to her, is a woman whose impact on this community can never fully be recognized,…
If you are curious about what is happening inside Wytheville’s Millwald Theatre, Saturday is your day to find out. From 4 to 6 p.m., there wil…
Richlands, Va. – After more than an hour of debate and numerous motions dying for lack of a second or being defeated the Richlands Town Counci…
Three Northeast Tennessee men and one from Southwest Virginia have been charged with seeking illicit sex from minors as a result of a two-day joint undercover operation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.