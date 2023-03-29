What happens when you take one of the most elusive criminals in history and pit him against arguably the greatest fictitious sleuth of all time? You end up with one of the sharpest murder mystery novels conjured in recent years. Sherlock Holmes and the Unmasking of the Whitechapel Horror is even more special with the knowledge that it is the brainchild of Wytheville’s own Frank Emerson. Now retired from a long career as a preeminent Irish musician, Frank is looking to spend more time crafting some of his other claims to fame, such as writing local history as well as some humor pieces.

His foray into fiction is a daring plunge into the hybrid of fiction and truth, to which he applies his vast intellect and razor-sharp wit. Our protagonist is humanized to a pitiable level as the reader learns early on that the seemingly unflappable Sherlock Holmes is battling demons of his own that are as dangerous as the criminals on which he is so intent to bring down. With his ever-faithful Dr. John H. Watson at his side, however, justice is determined to carry the day. Frank reveals his story as a previously lost chronicle of how Watson, Holmes, and real-life Detective Chief Inspector Frederick Abberline of Scotland Yard conquered Jack the Ripper over a 15-year investigation.

I was thoroughly impressed with the author’s ability to successfully blend fact and fiction in such a manor that made for a seamless storyline. All of the previously-published and well-known Holmes adventures such as The Hound of the Baskervilles are noted in chronological order along with the true historical timeline of the Ripper murders through the last couple of decades in the 19th century. He also perfectly aligns his story with actual British history, acknowledging the end of the Victorian era in 1901 with the passing of Queen Victoria.

I also mention Emerson’s nod to The Hound of the Baskervilles, a written test on which I was ashamedly reminded of flunking in Audrey Smothers’s sophomore English class. I ended up redeeming myself, however, by winning the English award that year, but still found myself a little embarrassed at enjoying Emerson’s story so much after doing so poorly on my comprehension of the original Holmes classic. For the avid Sherlock Holmes fan, there are plenty of other references to original Holmes stories written by Arthur Conan Doyle.

A universal theme Emerson also kept true to the original stories was the unbreakable bond between Holmes and Watson. A deep friendship such as theirs is sadly rarely found outside of the fictional realm these days. Nevertheless, Emerson notes romances for Holmes and even marriages for Watson, but nothing can quench either men’s thirst for adventure and justice.

Thus, they watch carefully, year after year, as Ripper, assuming aliases, continues his sadistic patterns of heinous murder. Many lives are lost as they bide their time. However, Holmes’s ultimate theory of patience is put to the test many times, not excluding that of the reader, to see justice done.

However, as the climax and resolution of the story begin to show, the reader is taken on a fast-paced ride through the defrauding, capture, trial and fate of one of the most horrible criminals our world has ever seen. This is perhaps most gratifying in that Jack the Ripper was never successfully identified or apprehended in real-life. His many murder victims were never vindicated by justice.

Likewise, the ultimate the full lives of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John H. Watson, one of the most beloved duos in literary history are culminated beautifully in this one-of-a-kind tale from our own Frank Emerson. Whether you are a fan of murder mystery or real history, Sherlock Holmes and the Unmasking of the Whitechapel Horror is sure to delight readers with either taste. Frank Emerson is someone to whom I have always looked up and admired as a writer and entertainer, and this project is likely to serve as a high point in his already vast array of career achievements.

The official ordering site for the book is https://mxpublishing.com/products/sherlock-holmes-and-the-unmasking-of-the-whitechapel-horror. A Kickstarter campaign for the book can also be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mxpublishing/sherlock-holmes-and-the-unmasking-of-the-whitechapel-horror. Sherlock Holmes and the Unmasking of the Whitechapel Horror can also be ordered via online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble, beginning April 3rd. The list price for this 166-page paperback is $12.95.