VOLLEYBALL
(Through games of Sept. 9)
Team District Overall
Giles 3-0 6-0
Auburn 2-1 10-2
Grayson County 2-1 4-3
George Wythe 1-1 7-8
Bland County 1-2 3-2
Galax 0-2 4-2
Fort Chiswell 0-2 4-5
MATCH RESULTS--
Tuesday Sept. 5
Grayson County def. Bland County 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22
Rural Retreat def. Fort Chiswell 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18
Giles def. Auburn 25-18, 25-21, 25-20
George Wythe def. Galax 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Thursday Sept. 7
Auburn def. Bland County 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17
Grayson County def. Fort Chiswell 25-20, 25-12, 25-21
Giles def. George Wythe 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Galax def. Narrows 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15
Saturday Sept. 9
Auburn def. Chilhowie 25-17, 25-8
Auburn def. George Wythe 25-18, 25-13
Auburn def. Rappahannock 25-16, 22-25, 15-13
Auburn def. Chilhowie 25-15, 25-17
Chilhowie def. George Wythe 22-25, 25-20, 15-13
George Wythe def. Rappahannock 24-26, 25-13, 15-12
Rappahannock def. George Wythe 23-25, 25-22, 15-13
George Wythe def. Chilhowie 25-18, 22-25, 15-8
Rappahannock def. Auburn 28-26, 25-17
UPCOMING MATCHES--
Tonight
Graham at Bland County
Tomorrow
Galax at Bland County
Monday Sept. 18
Bland County at Narrows
Tuesday Sept. 19
Bland County at Giles
CROSS COUNTRY
UPCOMING MEET--
Saturday Sept. 16
At Hungry Mother State Park, Marion
Bland County at 2023 Walker’s Run
GOLF
MATCH RESULTS--
Tuesday Sept. 5
At Auburn Hills CC, Riner
Par 36
Team scores:
Galax 152, Auburn 177, George Wythe 187, Bland County 207, Fort Chiswell 224.
Thursday Sept. 7
At Wytheville Country Club, Wytheville
Par 35
Team scores:
Galax 153, Giles 156, Auburn 178, George Wythe 182, Bland County 195, Grayson County 222.
FOOTBALL
(Through games of Sept. 9)
Team District Overall
Grayson County 0-0 3-0
Fort Chiswell 0-0 2-0
Giles 0-0 1-1
Galax 0-0 1-2
Auburn 0-0 0-1
George Wythe 0-0 0-2
Bland County 0-0 0-3
GAME RESULTS--
Thursday Sept. 7
Craig County 18, Auburn 14 (suspended/lightning/Sept. 11)
Friday Sept. 8
Galax 21, Carroll County 13
Graham 37, George Wythe 0
Grayson County 24, Rural Retreat 14
Phelps KY 20, Bland County 6
Fort Chiswell, Giles (idle)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Sept. 15
Eastern Montgomery at Auburn
Tazewell at Fort Chiswell
Galax at Radford
Carroll County at George Wythe
Narrows at Giles
Floyd County at Grayson County
Bland County (idle)