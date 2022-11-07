High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Tuesday Nov. 1

2022 Region 1C tournament

Quarterfinals

Giles def. Parry McCluer 25-16, 25-22, 25-12

Auburn def. Narrows 25-17, 25-10, 25-23

Eastern Montgomery def. Bland County 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Covington def. Grayson County 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Thursday Nov. 3

At Auburn HS, Riner

Semifinals

Giles def Eastern Montgomery 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Auburn def. Covington 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

UPCOMING GAMES--

Tonight

At Auburn HS, Riner

Championship final

Auburn vs. Giles

Saturday Nov. 12

2022 Class 1 state tournament

Quarterfinals

Chilhowie or PH-Glade Spring at Giles or Auburn

Giles or Auburn at Chilhowie or PH-Glade Spring

Rappahannock or Middlesex at Altavista or Rappahannock County

Rappahannock County or Altavista at Rappahannock or Middlesex

Tuesday Nov. 15

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners

Saturday Nov. 19

At Salem Civic Center, Salam

Championship final

Semifinal winners

CROSS COUNTRY

MEET RESULTS--

Wednesday Nov. 2

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

2022 Region 1C championships

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Eastern Montgomery 42, George Wythe 44, Auburn 48, Galax 70, Highland 141, Bland County (inc), Parry McCluer (inc), Bath County (inc), Narrows (inc), Grayson County (inc), Giles (inc).

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

George Wythe 32, Galax 62, Eastern Montgomery 63, Grayson County 65, Auburn (inc), Giles (inc), Bath County (inc), Parry McCluer (inc), Bland County (inc), Fort Chiswell (inc).

UPCOMING MEET--

Saturday Nov. 12

At Green Hill Park, Salam

2022 Class 1 state championships

BOYS:

Mathews, Lancaster, Middlesex, Galileo, Altavista, Rappahannock County, Eastern Montgomery, George Wythe, Auburn, Lebanon, Grundy, and Castlewood plus at-large qualifiers Corey Daniel (West Point), Edward Taylor (Northampton), Aidan Ellwanger (West Point), Asher Sweetin (West Point), Chase Wallace (Rappahannock), Jackson Brammer (Riverheads), Samuel Harrison (Franklin), Alex Duquette (Buffalo Gap), Pheno Glover (Franklin), Josiah Monroe (William Campbell), Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer), Logan Wheelock (Parry McCluer), Tyler Boone (Bland County), Aiden Sensabaugh (Bath County), Josh Cooper (Parry McCluer), Mason Lee (Chilhowie), Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), Robert Emershaw (John I. Burton), Caleb Holley (PH-Glade Spring), and Zane Johnson (Honaker).

GIRLS:

Mathews, West Point, Lancaster, Galileo, Altavista, Cumberland, George Wythe, Galax, Eastern Montgomery, Grundy, PH-Glade Spring, and Rye Cove plus at-large qualifiers Camdin Sisk (Northumberland), Sadie Blake (Northumberland), Lizania Uscanga-Morales (Northampton), Kelsie Rigers (Rappahannock), Katie Dunn (Rappahannock), Abigail Spickard (William Campbell), Sierra Back (Riverheads), Lauralee Spickard (William Campbell), Braelyn Wilson (William Campbell), Madeline Yowell (Riverheads), Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn), Sara Hale (Grayson County), Destyne Rutherford (Grayson County), Natalie White (Bath County), Kyra Lee (Parry McCluer), Shelby Stanley (Eastside), Annabelle Fiscus (Rural Retreat), Ella Rasnake (Council), Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), and Jozalyn Phillips (Castlewood).

FOOTBALL

Team District Overall

George Wythe 4-0 6-3

Galax 3-1 6-3

Grayson County 3-2 8-2

Fort Chiswell 2-3 2-8

Bland County 0-0 0-2

Auburn 0-2 0-5

Giles 0-4 3-6

(final regular season standings)

GAME RESULTS--

Friday Nov. 4

Honaker 27, Fort Chiswell 16

Galax 31, Grayson County 14

Glenvar 49, Giles 14

Bland County at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (cancelled)

Auburn at George Wythe (cancelled)

UPCOMING GAMES--

Friday/Saturday Nov. 11/12

2022 Class 1 playoffs (unofficial pairings)

Region A quarterfinals

Colonial Beach (1-9) at Essex (10-0)

Northampton (5-5) at King & Queen (7-2)

Rappahannock (5-5) at Northumberland (7-2)

Westmorland (4-5) at West Point (6-4)

Region B first round

Riverheads (8-1) and Central Lunenburg (10-0) first round byes

William Campbell (3-7) at Buffalo Gap (6-4)

Franklin (4-6) at Sussex Central (6-4)

Region C quarterfinals

Giles (3-6) at Grayson County (8-2)

Bath County (4-6) at Galax (6-3)

Covington (3-7) at Narrows (8-1)

Parry McCluer (4-6) at George Wythe (6-3)

Region D quarterfinals

Honaker (7-3) at Grundy (5-4)

Lebanon (6-4) at Twin Springs (7-2)

Holston (7-3) at Rye Cove (7-2)

Hurley (5-4) at PH-Glade Spring (7-3)

VHSL CLASS 1C FOOTBALL FINAL POWER RANKINGS

Through games of Nov. 4 (top 8 teams advance to playoffs)

Galax (6-3) 22.56, George Wythe (6-3) 21.33, Narrows (8-1) 20.00, Grayson County (8-2) 19.20, Giles (4-5) 16.11, Covington (3-7) 14.80, Parry McCluer (4-6) 14.60, Bath County (4-6) 14.30, Fort Chiswell (2-8) 13.10, Eastern Montgomery (2-7) 10.78, Craig County (2-6) 10.63, Auburn (0-5) 9.50, Bland County (0-2) 8.50.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Oct. 31

Bland County at Galax (ppd)

Tuesday Nov. 1

Bland County 40, Narrows 36 (boys)

Narrows 27, Bland County 24 (girls)

Wednesday Nov. 2

Scott Memorial 56, Bland County 24 (boys)

Scott Memorial 34, Bland County 7 (girls)

Thursday Nov. 3

Auburn 46, Bland County 22 (boys)

Auburn 35, Bland County 21 (girls)