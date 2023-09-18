I know understand when a ship has a christening and it is launched out of the shipyard-a moment of pure accomplishment and cheers of happiness, because I had that same feeling when we launched the new location of the Community Storybook Self-Guided Walking Trial, Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Richlands Branch of the Tazewell County Public Library in downtown Richlands.

Like most communities we are facing unique obstacles to overcome and we will, with a little help from our friends. You know it only takes one step at a time to create connections and opportunities that is; in a broader perspective what happened when Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, Citizens for the Arts (CART) and the Town of Richlands joined hands with the Tazewell County Public Library to develop a new concept in gathering people of all ages together to simply read a book.

The treasures we gain in knowing our neighbors and sharing a lifetime of stories is priceless to our history and essential to our future growth and development as human beings. Children have to have connections with intergenerational learning; it is the cycle of life and a fresh approach to combating loneliness, isolation, mental health and improving physical health all while having fun.

We all live in the “Center of the Friendly Circle” and vision, memories, opportunities and unity is what makes our community grow. Take the time to say thank you to those who shared a little bit of their help to make this happen: Regina Roberts, Erica Galloway, Brian Beck, Lynna Mitchell, Jordan Bales, Clarence Monday, George West, Rev. Devin Schiltz, Elaine T. Holmes, Town of Richlands Street and Maintenance Department workers, Doug Branton, Lauryn Casey, Jan White, Aaron Roberts, Jackie Ray, Brian Allison, Ryan VanDyke and Mary Sue Dean who’s vision inspired us all.

Happy Trails of Reading and stay tuned for the next book in October.

Ginger H Branton

on behalf of Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens

Citizens for the Arts (CART)

Tazewell County Public Library

Town of Richlands