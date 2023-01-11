Theatre Bristol announces 2023 season

Theatre Bristol’s 2023 season of auditions, performances, and registrations features the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein, A.A. Milne, Mark Twain, Shakespeare meets Dr. Seuss, Anne Frank, and Dickens for favorites like Oklahoma!, The Diary of Anne Frank, A Christmas Carol, Winnie-the-Pooh, and more.

The 2023 season marks 58 years of shows, with as many as nine full-scale productions, as well as classes and workshops with the Catherine DeCaterina School of Theatre Arts and summer camp.

The season begins with Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve coming this February. Auditions are 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. Shows are Feb. 9-14. Tickets will be available at the door and online at www.theatrebristol.org.

In March, the theatre will present the drama The Diary of Anne Frank, coming weekends March 3 -19. Tickets are on sale.

The theatre has postponed its planned spring production of To Kill a Mockingbird, but is now accepting audition forms at www.theatrebristol.org/audition.

In an annual partnership with River’s, Bristol Theatre will present Real Heroes, a meaningful comedy for all ages with three shows on March 25 and 26. Reserve tickets at www.theatrebristol.org.

Winnie-the-Pooh will be brought to the stage April 22-30 for Saturday and Sunday matinee performances, and Saturday afternoon performances. Auditions are Feb. 18 and 19 with details at www.theatrebristol.org/audition. Reserve tickets online or purchase them at the door. Schools interested in attending can contact info@theatrebristol.org for reservations.

The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet is coming in July. Auditions are May 1 and 2 at 6:30 p.m. and performances are weekends June 16 to 25. Tickets on sale at www.theatrebristol.org.

In June, Oklahoma auditions run the 2nd through 4th, with available roles at www.theatrebristol.org/audition. Oklahoma! will come to The Paramount Center for the Arts in the fall, running weekends Sept. 22 to Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at www.paramountbristol.org. Schools can contact info@theatrebristol.org for daytime show dates.

Registration is now open for The School of the Theatre Arts spring semester dramatics classes: Creative Dramatics for ages 5-7 begins March 6 and runs Mondays 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is $160 for the semester. Dramatics 1 for ages 8-10 begins March 7 and runs Tuesdays 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is $160 for the semester. Dramatics 2 for ages 11-13 begins March 8 and runs Wednesdays 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is $160 for the semester. Registration is now open at https://theatrebristol.org/tbarts/

Upcoming workshops include Musical Theatre Dance, Singing Parts in Musical Theatre, an Acting Series, Stage Management, and more.

Those interested in orchestra, costuming, set design and construction, lighting, sound, stage management, props, publicity, and other roles should email info@theatrebristol.org with your interest and experience. email . All roles are volunteer and no experience is necessary.

Gift certificates for Theatre Bristol productions are available at www.theatrebristol.org/tickets.

For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.