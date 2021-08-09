WONDERFUL LARGE HOME FOR THE LARGER FAMILY, REMODELED WITH ADD ON (FAMILY ROOM , BEDROOM AND BATH,) NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,DECKS, PORCHES, PLAY TENNIS and Basketball IN BACK YARD,PRIVACY PLUS. NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN 2020. HOME IS PRICE UNDER ZESTIMATE.
4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $345,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A family’s search for a missing Saltville man ended in tragedy Tuesday afternoon when a resident discovered the man’s body in the woods near t…
- Updated
Marion police have obtained arrest warrants on a Marion man believed to be responsible for the weekend burglary of a local gas station.
Are you a coffee drinker partial to the gourmet? Do you scour the Internet for coffee shops in towns you plan to visit? Many do, and now they …
- Updated
With 15 bedrooms and 3 baths, this historical property has the potential to be anything your heart desires from a hotel to a family residence …
Claims of civil conspiracy, invasion of privacy, wrongful termination and intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress added to complaint
- Updated
Rural areas of the U.S. have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 infection in recent weeks and Southwest Virginia has been no exception.
FLOYD — About 45 individuals dedicated to education will join the Floyd County Public Schools team for the 2021-2022 school year that kicks of…
At 2:42 p.m. on Saturday (July 31), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on northbound I-81 almost a half mile south of Ready Mix Rd.
FLOYD — In a non-binding “political statement,” Floyd County Board of Supervisors took an official stance Tuesday on the General Assembly’s re…
FLOYD — American Pie, a restaurant in Floyd that opened at the beginning of the year, hosted its first weekly pool tournament and Bingo night …