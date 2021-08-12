 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,328

  Updated
Charming brick bungalow featuring 3/4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in Town of Marion. Great patio space for entertaining, hardwood floors under carpet, insulated windows, updated bath and unfinished basement. Conveniently located near Hungry Mother State Park and 2 minute drive to the Lifetime Wellness Center. "Make you appointment to see this one soon- it won't last long

