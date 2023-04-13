Happy Birthday wishes to: Allison Dunkley on April 16, Ava Kitts on April 17, Rhonda Bracknell on April 17, Sonny King on April 17, Robbie Thomas on April 18, Jackie Alley on April 18, Mark Sheffey on April 18, Vickie Linkous on April 19, Sara Evens on April 20, Shirley Hale on April 21, Porter Rudolph on April 21.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Gerald and Molly Johnson on April 15, Robert and Amy Fleming on April 16.

The Max Meadows Community Choir will be in concert at Asbury Church in Rural Retreat on Sunday at 6 p.m.

I hope each of you had a wonderful Easter and got to go to church and spend time with your family. There were 16 of us who gathered at my Mom's for lunch and of course we had enough food to feed an army but it sure was good. We were missing a few due to work and sickness and they were missed. We had our first adult Easter egg hunt and it was so much fun and of course I didn't win anything, but it was still fun. Each family had its own colored shirts with Happy Easter and a Bunny on them; thanks to my daughter and her friend for making these, they were a hit.

There was a good crowd of children that attended the Rural Retreat EMS Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday even if we did have to have coats on. The Easter Bunny was a hit and a 2-year-old girl fell in love with him and had to hold his hand the whole time. It was so sweet.

On Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Depot, the MacDowell Music Club will present the 2023 Spring Fling. Entertainers will be the Blue Ridge Girls, a dynamic trio rooted in traditional Appalachian music.

The RR Fire Department will have its Spring Barbecue on Friday, May 19, from 4 p.m. until gone. They are taking orders for barbecue by the pound. It will be available hot and ready to eat on May 19, or vacuum-packed freezer ready. Your choice for $12 a pound. The menu will consist of hand-pulled pork barbecue with homemade sauce, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert for $8 a plate. This will be drive through for carryout only.

Alpha Therapy has chosen Brelyn Moore at Athlete of the Week. She has been chosen for All-District for basketball, All Region and All-State. Brelyn attends Rural Retreat High School and is the daughter of Christopher and Susan Moore. She is the granddaughter of Brother and Chris Moore. Way to go Brelyn.

West End United Methodist Church will have a yard sale on Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also have hot dogs for sale.

Looking Prime for Prom Event will be held at RRHS Auditorium on Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and this is hosted by Alpha Therapy. If you are attending prom and would like a free haircut from a local hairstylist or barber then this is for you. Stylist will be Aspen Cook from Sassy Strands by Aspen, Jeremey Hayes from Wythe Faded Barbershop and Angela Rose from Salon Labelle.

There will be a House Warming Party for "Hoppy's House" on Tuesday, April 18, at 12:30 p.m. at the Brock Medical Center and this is for the New Blessing Box. This is in honor of Norma "Hoppy" Linkous.

Well, we got our first mowing done for this year. I know about everybody has already mowed more than one time but I don't like to mow before Easter and not having to wear a jacket. The air still had a little bite to it but I didn't have to have a coat on. It's not hard; it just takes a few times to get back into all that work. I love being outside doing things.

Prayer concerns are: all the mass shootings, all those still trying to clean up from the weather devastations, Clyde King Sr., Randy Lacy, Holly Atkins, Michelle Fisher, Madyson Callahan, Tony Sult, Kamerson Holston, Mary Ann Williams, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jane Ayers Hudgins, Steve King, Dewey Clemons Jr., Shirley Bartleson, Grant Grubb, Robbie Debord, Mildred Semones, Eric Whalen, all unspoken request, all those in the war zones, all first responders, our military and our country. Pray for all your family, friends and for everyone because no matter what we see or think there is not a person that does not need a prayer.

Until next time: M&M candies tell a story, the best news you'll ever hear. It's about Jesus dying on the cross so that we could be brought near. So hold them and turn them and you will see that the "M" becomes a "W" and an "E" and then a "3". The "E" stands for Easter, God's everlasting love and His eternal plan. It reminds us of the cross and the way God rescued sinful man. The "3" represent the 3 days Jesus spent in the grave by His death, His children He did save. The "M" reminds us of the mercy the Messiah showed as He died in our place and the miracle of the resurrection so we can see Him face to face. The "W" reminds us that He alone is worthy of our worship and praise and calls us to be His witnesses around the world for all of our days. Have a wonderful week.