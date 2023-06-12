For her first year of involvement with the Virginia High School Rodeo Association, local cowgirl Ashlynn Culbreth certainly has made an outstanding debut.

Competing last month in the State Finals in Chatham, Ashlynn placed among the top four in barrel racing, good enough to qualify for the 75th National Finals Rodeo July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming. Then, to top it off, she is the new Vice President of the VHSRA.

Ashlynn is one of at least five area riders that qualified for Nationals.

The 16-year-old rising high school junior said she has been riding “since I could walk.”

“My sister (Megan Culbreth) was the first to teach me and who got me interested,” Ashlynn said. “She taught me the basics and I have taken lessons from many different people over the years.”

She began competing at the age of 10 and has quickly risen to be an outstanding competitor. Achievements she is most proud of are qualifying for Finals at NBHA Open Worlds, “patterning my own horse that is now running in 1D and 2D,” and qualifying for Nationals with VHSRA in her first year.

“I joined the Association in 2022 and qualified for Nationals by hard work and determination,” she said.

This year Ashlynn added two events to her competition regimen – breakaway roping and goat tying – and has done well with those along with her regular events of barrel racing and pole bending. She said, “My goal this season was to be competitive with the tough competition.” She was so successful in achieving this goal that not only did she qualify for Nationals in barrels, but she also placed among the Top Ten Cowgirls overall at the State Finals.

“My Mom used to ride English and my sister used to barrel race but I am the only one in my family that currently rides.”

As the 2023-2024 Vice President for the VHSRA, Ashlynn said her goals are “to make an impact bringing new, fresh ideas for fundraising and bonding activities for the athletes. My passion is rodeo and I strive to make it a fun but also welcoming place for all.

“I am so excited for these amazing opportunities for the upcoming year,” she added.

According to perhaps her biggest fan, her mother Cindy Culbreth, “Ashlynn amazes me with her passion for the sport. She does school virtually, she works to help pay for the expenses of owning horses, she rides and conditions her horses almost daily. She has work ethic that few kids her age have and me and her dad could not be prouder.

“She has gotten hurt many times in this sport but she always gets back on and does it all over again. Whatever she puts her mind to she will be successful. She has a determination like no other. “If she wants something she will work at it until she is successful. I witnessed this first-hand when she decided to do breakaway roping. She told me she wanted to learn how to do it last year, she bought a rope and started learning.

“We are blessed with people that believe in her and want to watch her succeed. Friends that have become family have loaned her a horse so that she can compete and then others in that same family have spent hours working with her teaching her to rope. That is the way that rodeo families are. You compete with the same people that would give you the shirt off their back. That’s what makes this sport special.

“Ashlynn has qualified for national open world qualifier in NBHA and qualified for finals in Virginia high school rodeo, but I am the proudest of her for the young lady that she has grown into.”

Among the local cowgirls and cowboys that qualified for Nationals along with Ashlynn are Luke Crigger, Becky Hedge, Eli Bobbitt, and Aspyn Crockett. All are seeking sponsors or donations from businesses, friends, and supporters to help with their expenses next month in making the trip to Wyoming.

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this column.)

