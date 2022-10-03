Bland County High School sports

Bland County win streak goes to six games

The win streak reached six games as Bland County’s volleyballers scored a 26-28, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21 win over Eastern Montgomery in Elliston on Sept. 26. The Bears improved to 10-2 for the season in what is believed to be the first time in team history that double-digit wins have occurred.

The Bears played two tight sets but was tied with the Mustangs 1-1 headed to the game-turning third set. After losing the first set 26-28, the Bears trailed by as many as nine points during the second set before rallying for a 26-24 win. Key serving from Keri Wynegar and work around the net by Sierra Trail helped the Bears come back to even the game.

Keeping their composure during the third set, the Bears led 2-1 following a 25-15 win. The momentum carried into the fourth set as the Bears scored a 25-21 edge to the overall win.

A balanced attack led the win as Tinley Worley finished with 10 kills, a career best, for Bland County. McKenzie Tindall added 23 digs, eight kills, and three service aces. Kendall Worley added seven kills and Trail six.

Chloe Dillow had 25 assists to go along with 11 digs and seven aces with Ashlyn Clemons adding 12 digs.

Bears fall to Spartans in three sets

Bland County saw its six-game winning streak come to an end as the first place Giles Spartans turned away the Bears 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 at Pearisburg last Tuesday night. On a night when the Spartans’ Kaitlyn Steele had 39 assists and reached the 1,000-assist plateau for her career, Giles improved to 7-0 MED and 11-3 overall.

Words used by coach Hunter Romano to describe the loss were stagnant defense and serve receive that didn’t produce. The inability to make good passes to start a good volley hurt many possessions of the match which leaves the Bears with more work to do.

Statistical leaders for Bland County (10-3, 4-3) saw McKenzie Tindall get 12 digs with five kills, Ashlyn Clemons with 14 digs, Chloe Dillow had 11 assists, and Tinley Worley added five kills.

Auburn topples Bears in three sets

Avery Zuckerwar came up with 15 kills and 14 digs and Madison Ketterer rang up 41 assists as Auburn avenged a loss to Bland County to begin the season with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-21 win over the Bears in Riner last Thursday. With the win, the Eagles upped their record to 5-2 MED and 8-3 overall.

The Bears led for a large part of the opening set before eventually falling by two points. The momentum the Eagles enjoyed late in the first set carried over throughout the second set as the Bears trailed 2-0. A back-and-forth third set also went Auburn’s way as the Eagles prevailed.

For the Bears (4-4, 10-4), McKenzie Tindall finished with 14 digs, six kills, and four aces. Chloe Dillow scored a double-double with 13 assists and 10 digs with Brooke Taylor adding four kills.

Cross Country recap from Randy Smith Classic

Abingdon dominated last Thursday’s Randy Smith Classic cross country meet held at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol. The Falcons won both team championships, being led by Makaleigh Jessee in the girls 5k and Rives Boltwood in the boys’ race.

Abingdon scored 29 points in the girls race to win by 21 points over North Buncombe. George Wythe was fourth with 129 points and Rural Retreat 11th with 303. The Falcons blitzed the boys field, finishing with 33 points. Union was well in arrears, finishing second with 138.

Jessee covered the course in 18:14 to score the win. Violet Wall of Jefferson Christian Academy was second at 18:47. In the field of 166, Kaleigh Temple was the top-finishing runner from George Wythe in 21st at 21:46. Carrie Sage-Dalton (21:55), Camryn Hardin (22:05), and Kara Temple (22:25) came in 23rd, 24th, and 28th., respectively. Bland County’s Chessie Tindall was 46th at 23:46.

In the boys’ 5k, the Falcons’ Boltwood claimed the crown in 16:04. Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell was second at 16:15.

In the field of 282, Bland County had four runners and was led by Tyler Boone in 43rd with a time of 18:26 for a new personal record to erase his old mark of 18:42. At 19:57, the Bears’ Kary Romano was 112th with Bryce Miller crossing in 158th at 21:00 and Jacob Myers 258th at 24:41.

Last Wednesday, the Bears’ middle schoolers participated at Blacksburg High School in the BMS Montgomery County Quad.

In the girls’ two-mile run, Christiansburg’s Mariah Reed was the winner with a run of 12:42. Bland County’s Jocelyn Parks crossed the stripe at 14:05 for ninth place and Tessa Mallory clocked in at 15:03 for 24th on the grid.

In the boys’ race, Rivers Matthews of Blacksburg won the event with a time of 11:36. The Bears had two participants with Chase Parker finishing 48th among 60 runners at 16:37. Teammate Abram Quesenberry posted a time of 17:18 for 51st place.

At Bristol, Bland County’s Parks equaled her Wednesday time and finished 20th in the two-mile middle school run with a run of 14:05. For the boys, Chase Parker was 55th at 14:23 and Abram Quesenberry crossed at 16:16 for 94th.

MED golfers advance to state meet

Galax’s Talen Gentry shot a three-under par 67 to win the medalist by three strokes over two-time defending medalist Benson Blevins of George Wythe and the Maroon Tide survived a playoff for the Region 1C championship with the Maroons at last Wednesday’s regional at the Wytheville Golf Club.

Blevins was medalist in 2020 and 2021but this time the championship belongs to Gentry, who finished fourth a year ago. His round of 67 outlasted Blevins’ round of 70. Maroons’ teammate David Goode was third at 71 followed by Walker Gillespie of Giles at 74, Grayden Laird of Galax at 77, and Hunter Howard of Eastern Montgomery at 78.

Galax and George Wythe both shot 309 in team competition to be declared region co-champions. Third place went to Eastern Montgomery with 382 and Covington finished fourth at 448.

Including Howard, other at-large qualifiers to the state field are Giles’ Gillespie and Drew Royal of Auburn.

REGION 1C INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Galax [309]* Talen Gentry 67, Grayden Laird 77, Carson Iroler 79, Adam Dillon 86.

George Wythe [309]* Benson Blevins 70, David Goode 71, Reece Vaught 81, Stephen Jackson 87.

Eastern Montgomery [382] Hunter Howard 78*, Tyler Atkinson 92, Drew Smith 98, Cam Sutphin 114.

Covington [448] Landon Arritt 101, Dylan Stull 104, Brayden Herald 113, Miguel Johnson 130.

REGION 1C AT-LARGE SCORES:

Walker Gillespie (Giles) 74*, Drew Royal (Auburn) 80*, Colton Farrell (Giles) 84, Matthew Altizer (Auburn) 85, Isaac Ingram (Bath County) 88, Justin Hylemon (Fort Chiswell) 89, William Ballard (Giles) 89, Jackson Leighton (Narrows) 104, Landon Torres (Narrows) 105, Carter Hooker (Bath County) 113, Luke Turner (Bath County) WD, and Ryan Ratcliffe (Bath County) WD.

REGION 1C MEDALIST:

Talen Gentry (Galax) 67.

*Galax and George Wythe advanced to the Class 1 state championships; Walker Gillespie (Giles), Hunter Howard (Eastern Montgomery), and Drew Royal (Auburn) advanced as at-large qualifiers.